All the Oura ring gen 4 rumours you need to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

It's been three years since the third-generation Oura ring revolutionised the smart ring market, but with the release of Samsung's Galaxy ring, which has sold better than the tech giant even ever hoped, Oura is now facing its strongest competition yet.

While Oura has been releasing new features at breakneck speed in an attempt to compete, rumours suggest that the health and wellbeing brand may be about to drop a fourth-generation Oura smart ring to rival Samsung’s own offering.

According to a listing discovered by Android Authority, the fourth-generation Oura ring was weaving its way through certification in July, suggesting that it could launch soon.

Just like the current-generation Oura ring, there appears to be two different models (going by model numbers OA11 and OA12) in the pipeline, implying there could be two styles once again (Oura currently offers “heritage” and “horizon” versions of its ring). Most of the certification details, however, relate to the OA11, which is expected to be the more expensive horizon equivalent.

Featuring the same flat design, without any bumps, it looks broadly similar to the third-generation model. The certification states the new models are the “Oura ring 4”, adding gold as an example colour and that the OA11 will come in sizes 7, 9, 13 and 15. The Oura ring currently comes in sizes 6 to 13, so there could be bigger sizes available for the newer rings.

In late July, a recent teardown of the smartphone app by Android Authority hinted at some new features coming to the platform. According to the publication, a future update will let you log your meals, as well as your meal times. Android Authority says that the new meal tracking feature will better help users understand how their meals and meal times affect their circadian rhythm. Interestingly, the app will reportedly let users log meals by taking a picture, with AI analysing meals.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more rumours in the months ahead. While nothing’s currently confirmed, it will be interesting to see how the competition heats up, as more consumers get their fingers on the Galaxy ring, and competitors launch other smart rings.

If you can’t wait for Oura’s next smart ring, the third-generation model is a solid piece of tech and leads the smart ring market.

Oura ring, generation 3: From £299, Oura.com

open image in gallery ( Oura )

Released in 2021, the generation three Oura Ring is the company’s most capable smart ring yet, with blood-oxygen monitoring, workout tracking, daytime heart-rate tracking and period-cycle predictions. “If you’re looking for a sleep tracker, activity tracker or just want to know as much as you can about your body, the third-generation Oura Ring will tick a lot of your boxes in one tiny package,” our writer said in their review. “With different coloured rings, it’s arguably more stylish than a Fitbit or Garmin.”

Looking to track your sleep and well-being? Read our round-up of the best smart rings