Launched today, the Huawei FreeArc are the brand’s second pair of “open-ear” style earbuds, designed to let you listen to music on the go without blocking out external sounds. They’re cheap at just £99, but they look, sound and feel way more premium than that price suggests.

Rather than plugging into your ears with silicone tips, the Huawei FreeArc earbuds hover just outside them and are aimed at users who need to stay aware of their surroundings. That includes runners, cyclists, dog walkers, office workers, bingo callers, or indeed anyone who doesn’t want to be splatted by a Volvo while crossing the street.

These aren’t the first open-ear buds from Huawei. Those would be the Huawei FreeClip (£169.99, Amazon.co.uk), which launched last year and are a more fashion-forward pair of earbuds designed to look like jewellery rather than tech, making them less suitable for exercising in.

The sportier Huawei FreeArc are worth considering if you’re looking for a pair of dedicated workout earbuds. You’ve got other options in this category too. You might be interested in the new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, a more traditional in-ear wireless earbud with active noise-cancellation, or the open-ear Bose Ultra Open, designed to be as small and unintrusive as possible while still sounding great. Both are considerably more expensive than Huawei’s latest open-ear offering, which punches above its weight in terms of design and audio quality.

How I tested

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

I’ve been wearing the Huawei FreeArc for two weeks ahead of their launch, testing them on my usual runs around busy London streets, on bike rides and while working out at home. I’ve also worn them around the office to test their performance and call quality indoors.

Why you can trust us

IndyBest tests every product we feature to bring you unbiased reviews you can trust. Our verdicts are reached through real-world testing, and we only recommend products we think you’ll love. Steve Hogarty is a technology journalist with more than a decade of experience reporting on and reviewing wireless earbuds. His tests are designed to measure performance and value in a wide range of situations and locations, from everyday use to more intensive workouts.