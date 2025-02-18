Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Huawei FreeArc review: £99 earbuds give Beats a run for their money

With an open-ear design to let you hear your surroundings, Huawei’s £99 open-ear workout buds impress

Steve Hogarty
Tech writer
Tuesday 18 February 2025 03:00 EST
Can’t say we’re huge fans of the green colourway, but the fit and comfort of the FreeArc can’t be faulted
Can’t say we’re huge fans of the green colourway, but the fit and comfort of the FreeArc can’t be faulted (The Independent)

Launched today, the Huawei FreeArc are the brand’s second pair of “open-ear” style earbuds, designed to let you listen to music on the go without blocking out external sounds. They’re cheap at just £99, but they look, sound and feel way more premium than that price suggests.

Rather than plugging into your ears with silicone tips, the Huawei FreeArc earbuds hover just outside them and are aimed at users who need to stay aware of their surroundings. That includes runners, cyclists, dog walkers, office workers, bingo callers, or indeed anyone who doesn’t want to be splatted by a Volvo while crossing the street.

These aren’t the first open-ear buds from Huawei. Those would be the Huawei FreeClip (£169.99, Amazon.co.uk), which launched last year and are a more fashion-forward pair of earbuds designed to look like jewellery rather than tech, making them less suitable for exercising in.

The sportier Huawei FreeArc are worth considering if you’re looking for a pair of dedicated workout earbuds. You’ve got other options in this category too. You might be interested in the new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, a more traditional in-ear wireless earbud with active noise-cancellation, or the open-ear Bose Ultra Open, designed to be as small and unintrusive as possible while still sounding great. Both are considerably more expensive than Huawei’s latest open-ear offering, which punches above its weight in terms of design and audio quality.

How I tested

(Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

I’ve been wearing the Huawei FreeArc for two weeks ahead of their launch, testing them on my usual runs around busy London streets, on bike rides and while working out at home. I’ve also worn them around the office to test their performance and call quality indoors.

Why you can trust us

IndyBest tests every product we feature to bring you unbiased reviews you can trust. Our verdicts are reached through real-world testing, and we only recommend products we think you’ll love. Steve Hogarty is a technology journalist with more than a decade of experience reporting on and reviewing wireless earbuds. His tests are designed to measure performance and value in a wide range of situations and locations, from everyday use to more intensive workouts.

Huawei FreeArc

Huawei FreeArc
  • Style: Open-ear
  • Battery life: 7 hours, 28 hours with case
  • Audio features: Adaptive volume, multi-EQ, clear calling, dual device connection
  • Colours: Black, grey, green
  • Why we love it
    • Great value
    • Decent sound quality for open-ears
    • Good wind-noise cancellation
    • Comfortable enough to wear all day
    • Sweat and water-resistant
  • Take note
    • Capacitive touch controls are fiddly
    • Open-ear design means sound quality suffers

The Huawei FreeArc earbuds take the same clever “C-bridge” design found on last year’s FreeClip, except this time with a larger and more rugged design. They use a soft, silicone-coated, flexible titanium arm to gently hook around the ear like glasses, leaving the speaker section firmly in place and floating just outside the earhole.

The unusual three-part construction is more comfortable than it sounds. The springy arm adapts to the natural curve of the outer ear and the speaker is located at the earbud’s overall centre of mass, reducing wobbliness and helping to stop them shifting around on runs.

The FreeArc remained firmly and comfortably in place during my testing, without ever feeling like a tight clamp, even during intense workouts and windy bike rides. It's all nicely coated in a smooth silicone too, so it won't irritate your ear over a whole day of wearing them.

Because they don’t form a seal, open-ear designs sacrifice some sound quality – specifically bass notes – in the name of letting you hear your precious ambient noise. It's safer of course, especially for outdoor use, where keeping tabs on oncoming cyclists, wandering dogs and passing vehicles is critical for staying alive. But with situational awareness comes compromise.

That said, I’m impressed by how good these open-ear earbuds sound. With a 17x12mm speaker driving the sound and all sorts of algorithms boosting bass, the FreeArc does an admirable job for what is basically a tiny speaker hovering a centimetre from your earhole. They’re worlds apart from the best wireless earbuds, which is to be expected, but you get clear mids and vocals, and just about adequate thump in the bottom register to not completely suck the joy from your tunes.

The “reverse sound waves system” limits bleed too, keeping your music tastes relatively private from strangers in the park. Use them in a quiet space indoors and some leakage is to be expected – at their loudest they’re about as noticeable as someone wearing original AirPods with the volume up.

Huawei FreeArc
The earbuds are balanced such that the speaker section sits at the centre of mass, reducing movement. (Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

They can be drowned out by heavy traffic noise – on runs with them on particularly busy London streets I found it hard to hear podcast voices – but generally they’re powerful enough to be heard over most ambient sounds. They’re essentially useless on a clattering, screeching tube train, but the FreeArc earbuds aren’t really designed to be used on noisy public transport.

The IP57 rating means they’re sweat-proof, rain-proof and will survive an accidental dip in water. I’m not a fan of capacitive touch controls on earbuds in general, and on open-ear designs they’re especially tricky to get to grips with. The speaker section moves slightly when you tap the earbuds to pause or skip tracks, making it easy to accidentally double tap or swipe, especially when you’re running.

Otherwise, battery life is lengthy at seven hours, heading up to 28 overall with the included charging case. A 10 minute charge gets them up to three hours of battery life, which is handy if you forget to recharge them before a workout.

The Huawei FreeArc earbuds are available in three colourways, black, grey and – for reasons known only to Huawei’s design team – a nauseating shade of lurid green.

  1.  £99 from Huawei.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Huawei FreeArc

The Huawei FreeArc earbuds are a great budget option for anyone looking for a comfortable and secure open-ear listening experience. The nature of their design means sound quality takes a hit versus in-ear earbuds, but beefy drivers and bass-boosting EQ gives the FreeArc impressive performance in the open-ear category, especially at this price.

Want more options? Check out our round-up of the best running headphones

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in