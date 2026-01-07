This app blocker cut my screen time to just two hours a day

The app

The Brick itself was ready to use straight out of the box, and the app required very little set-up. After creating an account, I was asked to create a ‘mode’ (for example, ‘work’, ‘study’, ‘family time’) and select which apps I wanted to block. If you prefer, you can also set this up the other way around, by blocking all the apps on your phone and selecting the ones you want to keep available.

The app has four pages:

Brick: This is what you open before you tap your phone to the Brick.

Schedule: Set up times you want your phone to be bricked automatically.

Activity: Track how many hours your phone has been bricked for each day.

Settings: This is where you can sign out of your account and use features like ‘Strict Mode’ and ‘Emergency Unbrick’, which I’ll explain below.

‘Schedule’ lets you block apps at a particular time without needing to tap your phone to the Brick. Once your scheduled focus time has started, you’ll need to tap your phone to the Brick to regain access to your blocked apps.

If you want to stop checking your phone first thing in the morning, I recommend setting a schedule for the time you usually wake up. For me, I set a ‘Work’ schedule to prevent myself from checking social media throughout the day. This was helpful as I wouldn’t notice my phone was bricked until I went to use one of my blocked apps, so it served as a good reminder that it wasn’t the time to be scrolling – though admittedly, I turned this off during a day off and forgot to turn it back on.

Unlike Apple’s own screen time settings that are easy to bypass, the Brick makes it as difficult as possible to get around once it’s activated. Want to delete the app? By turning on strict mode, you’ll be blocked from doing so.

What if there’s an emergency, I hear you ask? If you lose your Brick or you’re away from it, you get five chances to use an ‘emergency unbrick’. This feature was a godsend to my partner, who was in the airport on the way to Dublin when he realised he had forgotten to unbrick, leaving him unable to use Safari, Google and the App Store (these are the things that people without social media find distracting, I guess).

The device

You can adjust its settings to make it work for you (Molly Greeves/The Independent)

The device itself has a simple, no-frills design. The magnet on the back means you can stick it on your fridge, which I loved, because it’s the kind of thing I would probably misplace otherwise.

Is it the cutest magnet on my fridge? Definitely not. In the age of TikTok aesthetics, I would be surprised if it didn’t come out with some cooler colours or designs in the future, though maybe minimalism is part of the point.

The Brick being a physical object is what sets it apart from other screen time apps. Having to get up to tap it forces you to think about what you’re doing and be more intentional with your phone usage. It worked well for me, and I can imagine it being great for families, too; parents could tell their kids to tap the Brick before dinner, studying or a movie night to avoid distractions.