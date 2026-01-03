This app-blocking device became a ‘helpful companion’ to reduce my screen time
Is this £54 magnet the key to getting off your phone? I’ve spent weeks testing it to find out
With social media championing addictive short-form video content and the ability to infinitely scroll, it’s no wonder that we’re starting to feel more like the humans in Wall.E with each passing year. This has led to the rise of digital app blockers, dumbphones and now Brick, an unassuming device that claims to cut down your screen time, which I’ve spent weeks putting to the test.
Many of us would be horrified to think about how time we’re wasting on our gadgets, and thanks to Apple’s screen time app, that information is available to us in all its alarming glory. After looking at mine a few years back, I made it my New Year’s resolution to cut down and, through a combination of shame and accountability, I had some success. Then in 2025, I plateaued.
The popularity of so-called ‘dumbphones’ – basic phones without access to the internet – has soared in recent years. But I don’t want to swear off social media entirely, I just want to feel more in control of my time and attention. Essentially, I don’t want a dumb phone; I just don’t want to feel tethered to my phone.
Naturally, when I first learnt about Brick, a small magnetic device that takes some of the functionality out of your smartphone, I was intrigued. Promising to help you reclaim “more time for what matters”, the Brick allows you to choose which apps you block and which to keep available. To ‘brick’ and ‘unbrick’, you need to tap the physical Brick, making it harder to bypass than many other screen time apps.
In a quest to reduce my screen time, I got my hands on the Brick and put it to the test over a few weeks – here’s what I thought.
How I tested
I received the Brick and put it on the fridge in my house. I set up a mode called ‘Focus’, which blocked Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and TikTok. When I wanted to restrict my social media usage, I tapped my phone against the Brick and went back to my desk. During testing, I considered the following criteria:
- Effectiveness: I evaluated the Brick on how much it reduced my screen time and how my relationship with my phone changed.
- Ease of use: From initial setup to creating an account, I looked at how user-friendly the experience was.
- Value for money: At almost £55, the Brick isn’t a cheap investment, so I assessed if it is worth the price tag.
Brick
- Size 2in x 2in
- Smartphone compatibility Android devices running version 12.0 or later and iPhones running iOS 16.2 or later
- Why we love it
- Difficult to bypass
- No paid subscription
- Sticks on fridge
- Take note
- Expensive
- Lacks design choices
The app
The Brick itself was ready to use straight out of the box, and the app required very little set-up. After creating an account, I was asked to create a ‘mode’ (for example, ‘work’, ‘study’, ‘family time’) and select which apps I wanted to block. If you prefer, you can also set this up the other way around, by blocking all the apps on your phone and selecting the ones you want to keep available.
The app has four pages:
- Brick: This is what you open before you tap your phone to the Brick.
- Schedule: Set up times you want your phone to be bricked automatically.
- Activity: Track how many hours your phone has been bricked for each day.
- Settings: This is where you can sign out of your account and use features like ‘Strict Mode’ and ‘Emergency Unbrick’, which I’ll explain below.
‘Schedule’ lets you block apps at a particular time without needing to tap your phone to the Brick. Once your scheduled focus time has started, you’ll need to tap your phone to the Brick to regain access to your blocked apps.
If you want to stop checking your phone first thing in the morning, I recommend setting a schedule for the time you usually wake up. For me, I set a ‘Work’ schedule to prevent myself from checking social media throughout the day. This was helpful as I wouldn’t notice my phone was bricked until I went to use one of my blocked apps, so it served as a good reminder that it wasn’t the time to be scrolling – though admittedly, I turned this off during a day off and forgot to turn it back on.
Unlike Apple’s own screen time settings that are easy to bypass, the Brick makes it as difficult as possible to get around once it’s activated. Want to delete the app? By turning on strict mode, you’ll be blocked from doing so.
What if there’s an emergency, I hear you ask? If you lose your Brick or you’re away from it, you get five chances to use an ‘emergency unbrick’. This feature was a godsend to my partner, who was in the airport on the way to Dublin when he realised he had forgotten to unbrick, leaving him unable to use Safari, Google and the App Store (these are the things that people without social media find distracting, I guess).
The device
The device itself has a simple, no-frills design. The magnet on the back means you can stick it on your fridge, which I loved, because it’s the kind of thing I would probably misplace otherwise.
Is it the cutest magnet on my fridge? Definitely not. In the age of TikTok aesthetics, I would be surprised if it didn’t come out with some cooler colours or designs in the future, though maybe minimalism is part of the point.
The Brick being a physical object is what sets it apart from other screen time apps. Having to get up to tap it forces you to think about what you’re doing and be more intentional with your phone usage. It worked well for me, and I can imagine it being great for families, too; parents could tell their kids to tap the Brick before dinner, studying or a movie night to avoid distractions.
Is the Brick worth it?
In my opinion, if you’re hopelessly addicted to your phone, there’s not a device that can cure you unless you are determined to address your habits. But if you’re already on that journey, or looking to start, the Brick is a great tool.
Unsurprisingly, my screentime was lower on the days I used the Brick. One of my main goals was to use my phone more intentionally, meaning less compulsive scrolling. By forcing me to go and tap my phone in order to access social media, the Brick helped me develop a clear separation between focus and screentime.
You may find it hard to justify paying this much to make your phone less functional. It’s tricky to say whether the Brick is fairly priced as there isn’t really a gadget like it out there. But on the plus side, it is a one-time payment unlike other screen time apps that charge a monthly fee. Plus, one Brick can be used with as many phones as you like, so you only need one per household.
The Brick is designed to make it as difficult as possible to bypass, but if you’re really determined to distract yourself, you’ll find a way. Many of us work on laptops, which we can use to access social media, and if you’re at home, there’s really nothing stopping you from getting up and unbricking your phone.
But if you’re buying a £54 block to tackle your phone addiction, chances are you’re pretty serious about it. Learning to embrace boredom and self-control are part of the process, and while the Brick isn’t a magic fix, it’s a helpful companion.
