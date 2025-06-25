Still using your pet’s name and a couple of lucky numbers as your password? You’re not alone – but you really should stop. Weak passwords and password reuse are among the most common ways hackers get into your accounts, and scammers are getting more sophisticated by the day.

Password managers take the stress out of remembering your login credentials. They generate strong, unique passwords for every site, store them in an encrypted vault and autofill them when needed across your phone, laptop, browser and apps. Most even come with security alerts, data breach monitoring and support for newer tech like passkeys and biometric logins.

Some are better than others, though. We've tested a range of free and paid services to find the most secure, user-friendly and cross-platform password managers available right now. Whether you’re after simplicity, family sharing, or serious security, here are the best password managers in 2025.

How we tested

To help you pick the right password manager, we tried out the most popular free and paid-for options ourselves. We rated each one on how secure it feels, how easy it is to use day-to-day, and how well it works across different devices and browsers.

While the core features – saving passwords, autofill, and encryption – are fairly standard, some apps go further with extras like breach monitoring, biometric logins, secure file storage and passkey support. We’ve flagged these where they make a difference.

Why you can trust us

Our writers are experts in cybersecurity and privacy tools. Steve Hogarty has been testing VPNs and security software for years, with a focus on accessible, jargon-free advice. Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and leads our VPN and password manager coverage, drawing on years of experience reviewing the latest privacy tools. Together, they’ve tested dozens of password managers to help you find the most secure and user-friendly options.

The best password managers for 2025 are: