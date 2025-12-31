We blind taste-tested supermarket champagnes and crowned a £35 winner

It’s full preparation mode for New Year’s Eve celebrations, and the pièce de résistance of every end-of-year celebration is champagne. With champagne easily setting you back more than £50, if you’re looking to pick up a fizz that won’t break the bank this evening, you’ve come to the right place.

In the name of rigorous journalism, we put a selection of expert-recommended supermarket champagnes to the test, blind taste-testing each one to find the best. And we found a £35 bottle that outshone the rest.

If you’re doing a last-minute dash to the supermarket to pick up a bottle (or three) this evening, we’d recommend making a beeline to the right place.

How we tested

We cracked open five bottles of supermarket champagne and sparkling alternatives recommended by our experts. This included bottles from M&S, Tesco, Aldi and Co-op. Each glass of fizz was taste-tested blind, so that we weren’t swayed by price or the label. After scoring each offering, one supermarket’s champagne came out on top.

Les Pionniers vintage champagne brut 2013: £35.20, Co-op.co.uk

( Co-op )

Co-op’s champagne was the only supermarket bottle to win the IWSC (International Wine & Spirit Competition) trophy in 2025, and the proof is really in the pour. Our testers enjoyed its nutty, dry and complex depth of flavour.

It has notes of citrus, baked brioche and a nuttiness akin to toasted hazelnuts. “It outperformed wines nearly three times the price and hugely over-delivers for the price,” says wine expert Libby Brodie in our guide to the best supermarket champagne.

At £35 a bottle, it’s a steal, and the taste is on par with premium bottles that are double the price. You can’t order it online, but if you want to enjoy it this evening on New Year’s Eve, it’s worth grabbing a bottle in store.