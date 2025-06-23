This £13 rosé wine is going viral for passing as Whispering Angel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Summer is here, and with it comes longer evenings, bank holidays and even surprising bouts of sunshine. So what better way to celebrate than with the queen of summertime tipples, the humble rosé?

The bright, light and fruity wine screams sunshine, making it a go-to pick in the warmer months, but lately, it seems it’s costing us more and more to find our favourites. Never fear, as TikTok has saved the day once again by uncovering this year’s must-have bottle, costing less than a tenner and with a hilarious name that might just remind you of another famous rosé.

Screaming Devil rosé has been going viral online thanks to its memorable name, and its similarities to the more expensive and incredibly popular, Whispering Angel rosé (£22.25, Sainsburys.co.uk). Whispering Angel has been dominating the wine market in the UK ever since its meteoric rise in 2017, thanks to its light and refreshing profile, even being dubbed “Hamptons water” by many. However, its price tag does rule out a few customers who are now sure to be snapped up by Asda’s alternative to the exclusive tipple.

For just £13, Screaming Devil makes a great wine pick for those wanting to indulge in a high-quality wine, without the high price tag.

Screaming Devil Côtes de Provence rosé 75cl: £12.97, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Asda )

Vintage: 2022

2022 Grape: Garnacha/Grenache, Cinsault, Shiraz/Syrah

Garnacha/Grenache, Cinsault, Shiraz/Syrah Region: Provence

Provence ABV: 13.5%

This rosé comes from Provence, a region in France known for its precise, sustainable and old-world way of winemaking. If you’re looking for a rosé, then Provence is usually a safe bet.

Packed with mouth-watering fruits, such as white peach, mango and passionfruit, as well as notes of rhubarb that make it feel at home in the British countryside, it sounds right up our street. What’s more, it’s said to have a recognisable vibrant palate, brought on by zesty citrus notes that make the wine oh-so refreshing, and morish. Really, it’s bound to be a perfect thirst-quencher.

While we’ve not tried and tested this bottle (yet!), it’s bound to be like sunshine in a glass – what’s more, it’s around £10 cheaper than Whispering Angel. Cheers to that!

