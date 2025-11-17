Get 25% off six bottles of supermarket wine with this Sainsbury’s deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you’re planning a big celebration or having a cosy night in front of the TV, you can’t go wrong with a quality bottle of wine (or two). That’s why we wanted to let you know about this fantastic supermarket wine deal at Sainsbury’s.

When you buy six bottles or more for delivery or collection from Sainsbury’s, you’ll get 25 per cent off the price of each bottle. So what’s the catch? Well, you’ll need to have a Nectar card connected to your account, but this isn’t much of a catch at all, as you can sign up for free online.

This offer includes a range of bottles, so whether your tipple of choice is a pinot grigio or you’re stocking up on mulled wine for Christmas, there’s something for everyone. Better yet, this deal includes some of our IndyBest-approved supermarket wines, as well as trusted brands like Bollinger, so we can vouch for their quality.

The offer is running until Saturday 20 December, so head to the Sainsbury’s website to shop, or take a look at our top picks below for more inspiration.

open image in gallery ( Sainsbury's )

Though not as cleverly named as Asda’s ‘Screaming Devil’, this supermarket wine made it into our guide to the best Whispering Angel dupes round-up thanks to its “abundance of flavour and excitement”, according to The Independent’s wine columnist Rosamund Hall. You can get this affordable rosé for less than £10 when you buy six or more bottles using the Nectar deal.

open image in gallery ( Sainsbury's )

Another favourite from the Taste the Difference range, this bottle came in at a close second in our mega best supermarket mulled wine taste test. Our testers loved its full-bodied, complex base wine and winter blend of orange, cinnamon, cloves and vanilla. You can get this festive tipple for less than £5 a bottle with the Sainsbury’s wine deal.

Get a bargain bottle of fizz with our pick of the best supermarket champagne, chosen by experts