Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The clock is ticking on Christmas Day – and if you’re still yet to find the perfect gift for your whisky-obsessed loved one, I’ve found the solution, and it’s just £24. Amazon is selling an affordable single malt that comes recommended by a whisky expert.

While the stereotype that dads, grandads and uncles have a penchant for whisky is true, there’s been a notable shift in the whisky world of late, with younger generations seeking out the dram, whether to mix in an old fashioned cocktail or enjoy on the rocks.

Thanks to growing demand and exclusivity driving up market prices, retailers and suppliers are responding by making affordable whisky more available to the masses. Nowadays, if you’re prioritising value and quality over lofty labels, it’s never been easier to pick up a premium distilled bottle at the supermarket (three of Aldi’s bottles have been named among the best in the world, and Lidl has previously won gold at the World Whisky Awards).

Whether you’re shopping for a spirit-lover looking to dabble in dram or a longstanding whisky drinker, Bankhall’s single malt costs less than £30 and arrives the next day thanks to Amazon Prime Delivery. Top-rated by Aidy Smith – an award-winning spirits expert – the whisky is described as “bold, youthful whisky bursting with personality.” Here’s everything you need to know about the English take on American-style Bourbon oak whisky.

Bankhall single malt: Was £24.50, now £22.99 Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bankhall )

Described as a “bold, youthful whisky bursting with personality” by Smith, this spirit is crafted in Blackpool but inspired by American styles. It’s made with English barley and aged for just over three years, in charred virgin oak. “This small-batch gem delivers vibrant notes of orange marmalade, vanilla, dried fruits, and mint, with a dash of cinnamon and dark chocolate,” Smith describes.

He added that it’s “triple-distilled and matured in ex-bourbon, ex-sherry and virgin oak casks”. It’s “rich, versatile, and equally at home sipped over ice on sunny days as it is by the fire on winter evenings”. Though it usually costs £24.50, it’s even cheaper on Amazon right now, with the retailer slashing the price down to £22.99 at checkout. Plus, thanks to Prime, you can get it delivered the next day, ahead of Christmas.

Industry experts share more of the best cheap whiskies from Aldi, Tesco and more