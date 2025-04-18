M&S Easter dine-in deal
- Included : One main, three sides
- Available: In-store and online 16-21 April
- Why we love it
- Generous portions
- Easy to cook
- Take note
- Doesn't come with extras like dessert and wine
What’s included in the M&S Easter dine-in deal?
The M&S Easter dine-in deal is all about hearty, sharing-style food for the entire family. The portions are very generous, with three sides and a main dish, serving up to four people. When it comes to choosing your centrepiece, there’s a 2.2kg salt and pepper chicken (£12, Ocado.com), bone-in tender roast lamb shoulder (£15, Ocado.com), vegetarian nut roast (£12, Ocado.com), roast in the bag wild garlic salmon side (£15, Ocado.com) and boneless ultimate British pork crackling joint (£15, Ocado.com).
When it comes to sides, you can choose three dishes. There’s a butternut roasting tray (Ocado.com), honey roasted carrots (Ocado.com), salt and pepper wedges (Ocado.com), smashed potatoes (Ocado.com), spring greens (Ocado.com), cheesy green vegetable bake (Ocado.com) and roast potatoes (Ocado.com).
M&S’s Easter dine-in deal, reviewed
Ahead of the bank holiday, I sampled the dine-in deal to see if it’s worth feasting on this Easter. There’s no denying that the line-up offers stellar value for money, with each main costing £15 alone. The sides are priced between £4 and £4.50 individually, meaning you’re saving around £10 by buying the dine-in deal. That said, a dessert or bottle of wine wouldn’t have gone amiss.
As for the food itself, I tried the roasted salmon with wild garlic as the centrepiece. The innovative bag meant it was effortless to cook. Simply place the bag in the oven and roast for 30 minutes, before cutting open the corners to serve the salmon. The rich salmon boasted a firm but flakey texture, and was perfectly complemented by the punchy wild garlic butter. The generous portion means there’s a fillet per person.
The cheesy green side was equally indulgent, with the broccoli and cabbage topped by a rich cheese sauce and garlic breadcrumbs and crispy onions providing crunch. The smashed potatoes are full of flavour thanks to the salsa verde drizzle (a blend oil, parsley, herb and garlic with a tangy mustard kick). Adding some green to your plate, the spring greens with cavolo nero and peas are elevated by a chunky slab of wild garlic and mint butter.
Costing £5 a head, the portion sizes for four people are more than enough, with the sharing style menu having something for every taste (even the fussy kids).
When does the M&S Easter dine-in deal launch?
The dine-in deal is available to shop in-store until 21 April, as well as online via Ocado.