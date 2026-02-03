I’ve found the best supermarket sourdough loaves worth adding to your weekly shop

Whether it’s piled with avocado at a cafe, sitting fresh on the shelf of a neighbourhood bakery, or slowly proofing in your own kitchen, sourdough has firmly earned its place as the bread of the moment. And while it’s easy to romanticise the artisanal version, most of us keep the habit going in a more practical way: by tossing a reliable loaf into the trolley during the weekly supermarket run.

As a food and drinks writer, I’ve been tasked with finding the best sourdough loaves on the supermarket shelves – because we don’t all have easy access to a specialist bakery or family starter that’s been passed down through generations. The first order of business? To eliminate the posers. As Swie Joo, head baker at The Palmerston, points out, “sourdough isn't a legally protected term, so technically any bread can currently be called sourdough.” This means that “rustic” looking loaf in your trolley might just be standard yeasted bread disguised with flavourings to mimic the tang of the real thing.

For a loaf to truly qualify as sourdough, it needs to be made using a live starter – a naturally cultivated mix of wild yeast and bacteria, rather than commercial yeast, and it must be allowed to ferment slowly over time. Joo recommends always reading the label carefully before buying. If “yeast” appears in the ingredients, it isn’t an authentic sourdough, as a traditional loaf relies solely on the natural fermentation process without any added yeast.

Sourdough is a naturally leavened bread, which means it rises thanks to the activity of wild yeast rather than added raising agents, giving it those airy pockets we all know and love. A properly crafted loaf should have a soft, springy crumb (the term used for the inside texture) with bubbles that are evenly spread throughout. When the fermentation or baking process isn’t quite right, it can result in what bakers call “tunnelling,” where overly large, uneven holes form inside the bread.

The best supermarket sourdough bread for 2026 is:

How I tested

I taste-tested more than 20 sourdough loaves and whittled them down to my favourites ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

First and foremost, I kept the advice from head baker Swie Joo in mind, analysing the ingredient list of each loaf. I then tasted more than 20 loaves, including pre-sliced and non-sliced loaves from all the major supermarkets’ own range. I also tested some well-known branded and higher-end options that are available in supermarkets. Where available, I chose a white loaf, so each sample was as similar as it could be. I ate it plain, in sandwiches and as toast with butter. When taste-testing, I considered the crumb (I wanted the bread to be spongy, fairly open with evenly sized and well-distributed air pockets), crust, taste and shelf life. But you can read my full testing methodology at the end of the review.

