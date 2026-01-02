I’ve found the best supermarket sourdough loaves worth adding to your weekly shop

Sourdough is the undisputed bread bin VIP, but while we love the romance of popping into our local artisan bakery for a still-warm loaf, we're more likely to be found grabbing a sourdough during the weekly shop. The good news is that the big supermarket chains have upped their game, stocking their shelves with own-brand boules and premium slicers.

But not all sourdough is created equal. As Swie Joo, head baker at The Palmerston, points out, “sourdough isn't a legally protected term, so technically any bread can currently be called sourdough.” This means that “rustic” looking loaf in your trolley might just be standard yeasted bread disguised with flavourings to mimic the tang of the real thing.

Generally, to be considered a sourdough, the bread must be made with a live sourdough starter (a culture made from natural yeast, not shop-bought, and bacteria) and go through a slow fermentation process. Joo advises checking the ingredients list of a sourdough loaf before you buy, because if it has ‘yeast’ listed, it’s not a genuine sourdough, as yeast should not be added.

Sourdough is a leavened bread, meaning the dough naturally rises as a result of the natural yeast, creating the distinct air pockets. A well-made sourdough has a good spongy ‘crumb’ (the bread's internal structure) with evenly sized and distributed air pockets. If fermentation or the bake goes wrong, it can lead to ‘tunnelling’, where the holes are too large and frequent.

The best supermarket sourdough bread for 2026 is:

Best overall – Wildfarmed white sourdough bread: £4, Waitrose.com

– Wildfarmed white sourdough bread: £4, Waitrose.com Best budget option – Sainsbury's taste the difference white sourdough half bloomer: £2, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Sainsbury's taste the difference white sourdough half bloomer: £2, Sainsburys.co.uk Best for flavour – Waitrose no 1 white sourdough bread: £2.25, Waitrose.com

– Waitrose no 1 white sourdough bread: £2.25, Waitrose.com Best gluten-free – Good Grain Bakery gluten-free seeded sourdough: £6.20, Ocado.com

– Good Grain Bakery gluten-free seeded sourdough: £6.20, Ocado.com Best for toast – Co-op irresistible slow crafted white sourdough bloomer: £2.50, Coop.co.uk

How I tested

I taste-tested more than 20 sourdough loaves and whittled them down to my favourites ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

First and foremost, I kept the advice from head baker Swie Joo in mind, analysing the ingredient list of each loaf. I then tasted more than 20 loaves, including pre-sliced and non-sliced loaves from all the major supermarkets’ own range. I also tested some well-known branded and higher-end options that are available in supermarkets. Where available, I chose a white loaf, so each sample was as similar as it could be. I ate it plain, in sandwiches and as toast with butter. When taste-testing, I considered the crumb (I wanted the bread to be spongy, fairly open with evenly sized and well-distributed air pockets), crust, taste and shelf life. But you can read my full testing methodology at the end of the review.

