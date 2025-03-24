Kendall Jenner has swapped her Adidas sambas for this new trainer style
The model was spotted at a tennis match with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s style provides plenty of everyday inspiration. Often dressing down her look with a pair of trainers, she has plumped for everything from Adidas’s ubiquitous sambas to Onitsuka tiger sneakers. Now, there’s a new style on the block: the Adidas Tokyo.
The model stepped out with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open earlier this month, putting her signature spin on tenniscore. In lieu of traditional all-over white, the model wore white jeans, a black belt and a cropped black T-shirt with a navy baseball cap.
She then leaned into the sports occasion with a pair of the newly re-released Adidas trainers. An early adopter of the ubiquitous samba style, Kendall has regularly worn her black or white pair over the years, whether styling with straight-leg jeans or an oversized blazer and mini skirt.
This time, however, she sidelined her sambas in favour of the Adidas Tokyo trainer. The style was originally designed as a slim training shoe for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. For 2025, it’s been reissued and reimagined, featuring a double-stitched T-toe and a smooth gum sole.
Characterised by the same retro charm as the sambas, the Tokyo style boasts a more streamlined silhouette and a Seventies-style suede finish. The trainers are available in eight colourways, from off-white and green striped to a playful metallic hue.
If you’re ready to swap your sambas for the latest viral Adidas trainer, here’s where to shop the Kendall Jenner-approved Tokyo style.
Adidas originals Tokyo trainers: £85, Asos.com
First introduced in 1964 for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the trainers became available to shop in 1973. Continuing the trend of Adidas re-releasing archive styles (think the Japan and samba 62 style), the brand reissued the Tokyo last month.
Distinguished by their low-profile design and lace-up fastening, the trainers feature a padded cuff for extra comfort and thin gum sole (they’re a great alternative for those who love the slimline look of the cult Onitsuka tigers).
The Seventies-style suede outer gives the Tokyo trainers a retro feel, while the three black stripes keep them sporty. Adding signature detail, the trainers feature a black “X” on the heel.
Adidas’ leopard print sambas sold out immediately, but this is when they’re coming back in stock