Adidas’s sell-out cow print sambas are back – be quick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From cowboy boots and fringing to bootleg jeans and suede, the fashion world is going wild for Western-inspired style right now. But adidas took things one step further earlier this year when it dropped a new style of trainer featuring an all-over cow print.

Putting a fresh spin on the ubiquitous samba and the sleek SL72 style, the bold print was an exclusive for Asos and sold out in all sizes within a day last time, so you’ll need to be quick with this restock.

So, has cow print officially stolen leopard print’s crown? Rearing its head at Copenhagen Fashion Week in January, it went on to dominate street style looks in New York, coating everything from handbags to heels.

A playful take on the Western aesthetic, cowboy print rose to prominence in the Sixties among bohemian dressers before having a comeback in the Nineties thanks to the decade’s maximalism. Now, it’s returned again as a direct challenge to the clean girl and quiet luxury trends. There are plenty of ways to wear it, from mini skirts and ballet flats to trousers. But if you prefer a more understated pop of cow print, trainers are the way to go.

The good news is that the Adidas x Asos range has been restocked after an almost instant sell-out. Here’s everything you need to know.

Adidas Originals samba trainers in cow print: £110, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Adidas )

A fashionable spin on the hugely popular trainers, these Adidas sambas are designed to be a style statement in their own right. Characterised by an all-over cow print, the trainer features the signature white three stripe detailing, tongue and heel, while chocolate brown laces and a pink leather lining add a playful touch.

The trainers sold out within a day before, so if you want to get your hands on them, be quick.

Adidas Originals SL 72 OG trainers in cow print: £90, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Asos )

A fresh alternative to the prevalent Adidas samba, the SL72 trainers boast a more streamlined silhouette. Reminiscent of trainers from Adidas’s archive in 1972, the design of this style is low profile and slick with a playful cow print finish, pink pops on the sole and black laces. Featuring the brand’s instantly recognisable three stripes and trefoil logo, the trainers marry comfort and style.

Trust us, the print is more wearable than you might think. Whether you play it safe with an all-denim look (lean into the Western feel) or experiment with colour by pairing them with red, blue or butter-yellow pieces, the monochrome print is sure to add intrigue to your look.

These leopard print Adidas samba trainers are selling out fast – here’s where to shop