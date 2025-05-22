Gap x Dôen is already selling out – these are the pieces to shop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

High street fashion brand Gap has been enjoying a renaissance. With creative director Zac Posen at the helm, it has launched the acclaimed GapStudio and dressed countless celebrities, including Anne Hathaway and Timothée Chalamet.

But it was a covetable collaboration with the California-cool dress label Dôen that officially won the fashion crowd back over. With Dôen’s dreamy, floaty frocks usually retailing at around £300, the Gap line gave fans the chance to own one for a fraction of the price. Unsurprisingly, the pieces sold out in a flash.

If you spent all of last summer on standby for a restock, the wait is over: Gap x Dôen is back for 2025. Infused with the same easy-breezy bohemian sensibility, the new styles build upon bestsellers from last year – think smocked babydoll styles and printed midi dresses.

At first glance, the two labels might appear a world away from one another. But both are aligned in their commitment to looking put together with minimal effort, whether it’s Gap’s form-flattering jeans or Dôen’s shirred midi dresses. “We were overwhelmed by the excitement and success of our first collection with Gap,” said Margaret Kleveland, co-founder and CEO of Dôen. “Our second collaboration blends the effortless femininity and timeless style of both brands.”

The second collaboration has also introduced menswear for the first time, as well as baby and toddler styles. The 32-strong capsule is a masterclass in summer dressing, defined by coastal colour palettes, gingham, nautical stripes and denim (it is a Gap collaboration, after all).

But the collection is proving popular. Less than an hour after its launch, the gingham maxi dress and co-ord have already sold out. Luckily, most of the collection is still available. Here’s everything I’m shopping from Gap x Dôen, from floral frocks to floaty tops.

Gap x Dôen pintuck floral dress: £120, Gap.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gap )

A classic Dôen piece, this style is crafted from 100 per cent cotton with a flattering fit and flare silhouette. Cut into a wearable midi length, it boasts short puff sleeves and a cinched-in waist. Finished in a timeless all-over floral print, the style is easily dressed up or down for different summer occasions.

Gap x Dôen blue floral midi dress: £120, Gap.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gap )

With its shirred bodice and drop waist silhouette, this classic floral dress is updated with contemporary detailing. The slim fit and maxi length are sure to be flattering, while the 100 per cent cotton fabric promises to be lightweight and breathable for the summer months. The square neckline and tank straps make it bra-friendly, too.

Gap x Dôen eyelet white maxi dress: £165, Gap.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gap )

Nearly half the price of an original Dôen dress, this take from the Gap collaboration is characterised by many of the label’s signatures - think eyelet detailing, a fit and flare silhouette and corset-inspired button front. Crafted from breathable and lightweight cotton for the summer months, the square neck and tank straps lend it to everyday wear.

Gap x Dôen denim sailor mini dress: £80, Gap.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gap )

A denim mini dress is a perennially chic choice, and this Gap x Dôen style is elevated by a playful sailor neckline. Characterised by an everyday shift silhouette, it’s slim and straight through the body before falling at a mini hemline. Crafted from a cotton and elastane blend, it claims to be stretchy and comfortable.

Gap x Dôen red eyelet shift mini dress: £120, Gap.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gap )

This red dress has a mini length and a timeless A-line silhouette. Bra-friendly thanks to the square neckline and tank straps, it’s distinguished by Doen’s signature eyelet detailing. This simple dress will make you look effortlessly put together.

Gap x Dôen eyelet sleeveless top: £60, Gap.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gap )

The perfect style for a “jeans and a nice top” look, this swing top is crafted from cotton for an airy feel. With a flattering square neckline and sleeveless cut, it boasts all-over eyelet detailing and sits on the hip.

