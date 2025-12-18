This French tote is one of the most accessible designer bags you can own

The Longchamp le pliage tote is one of those rare bags that Gen Z, millennials and their mum are likely to own. Not only does the classic design cross the generational divide, but it remains one of the best affordable designer bags you can buy.

Though popular on its launch in 1993, the le pliage didn’t truly take off until the Noughties when it was plumped for by royals and It-girls alike, with the bag regularly seen on the arm of both Kate Middleton and Alexa Chung. Despite remaining a bestseller (it continued to be a regular sight in airports, on the commute and the office), the le pliage slowly began to fall out of favour among the style set.

But now, with 60 million-plus views on TikTok and the Gen Z stamp of approval, the 30-year-old le pliage is having somewhat of a renaissance (again). Achieving a preppy, quiet-luxury look without an eye-watering price tag to match (bags cost between £80 and £125), it’s no surprise that the Longchamp carryall has won us over once more.

Using a Japanese origami-inspired design, it gets its name from the French word for “folding”, owing to the bag’s ability to be reduced in size by three simple folds. Plus, the bag is fully washable thanks to its innovative nylon fabric.

If you’re looking for a new work bag or everyday tote, I’m a fashion writer who’s a recent covert – here’s why you need the Longchamp le pliage.

How I tested

( Daisy Lester )

I've been using the Longchamp le pliage for office days, travel, long weekends away and more, to see if it’s the right investment for my bag collection. Considering spaciousness, the bag’s innovative folding design and comfort when carrying, I also noted its durability, aesthetic and styling potential day to day. I opted for the paper canvas shade with tan leather straps and fastening. You can also choose to get it personalised (I got my initials on the tab) through the le pliage signature offering online.