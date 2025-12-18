The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
This French tote is one of the most accessible designer bags you can own
The 30-year-old Longchamp bag has won over Gen Z
The Longchamp le pliage tote is one of those rare bags that Gen Z, millennials and their mum are likely to own. Not only does the classic design cross the generational divide, but it remains one of the best affordable designer bags you can buy.
Though popular on its launch in 1993, the le pliage didn’t truly take off until the Noughties when it was plumped for by royals and It-girls alike, with the bag regularly seen on the arm of both Kate Middleton and Alexa Chung. Despite remaining a bestseller (it continued to be a regular sight in airports, on the commute and the office), the le pliage slowly began to fall out of favour among the style set.
But now, with 60 million-plus views on TikTok and the Gen Z stamp of approval, the 30-year-old le pliage is having somewhat of a renaissance (again). Achieving a preppy, quiet-luxury look without an eye-watering price tag to match (bags cost between £80 and £125), it’s no surprise that the Longchamp carryall has won us over once more.
Using a Japanese origami-inspired design, it gets its name from the French word for “folding”, owing to the bag’s ability to be reduced in size by three simple folds. Plus, the bag is fully washable thanks to its innovative nylon fabric.
If you’re looking for a new work bag or everyday tote, I’m a fashion writer who’s a recent covert – here’s why you need the Longchamp le pliage.
How I tested
I've been using the Longchamp le pliage for office days, travel, long weekends away and more, to see if it’s the right investment for my bag collection. Considering spaciousness, the bag’s innovative folding design and comfort when carrying, I also noted its durability, aesthetic and styling potential day to day. I opted for the paper canvas shade with tan leather straps and fastening. You can also choose to get it personalised (I got my initials on the tab) through the le pliage signature offering online.
Longchamp le pilage shoulder bag
- Best Affordable designer bag
- Sizes available Shoulder bag, travel bag, backpack, purse, tote bag
- Colours available 11
- Why we love it
- Relatively affordable
- Durable but lightweight design
- Folds away to save space in storage/luggage
- Take note
- Ubiquitous style
Longchamp’s bestselling le pliage range is designed to combine style and functionality. Though it’s available in various sizes for different uses (including a backpack design, large travel size and small purse), the shoulder strap style remains the most popular.
It’s the perfect size for day-to-day. It fits my laptop and chargers, a book, make-up bag and a water bottle. Keys, cards and other valuables can be safely stowed away in the interior pockets.
The generous size – 31cm x 30cm x 19cm – also complies with most short-haul airline hand luggage restrictions, making it a great choice for travel. It features a zip and snap closure for keeping valuables safe, as well as two internal flat pockets. The canvas exterior is crafted from polyamide and recycled fibres, and the signature trimmings are made using Russian cowhide leather. The lightweight canvas design makes the bag comfortable to carry, and the tubed leather straps don’t dig into your shoulders.
The style takes its name from the French word for “folding”, which is one of the bag’s best features. It can be folded and unfolded in three simple steps, giving you the option to wear it as a small handbag (I love the contrasting long straps when in this form) or as a capacious tote for day-to-day. Equally, the bag’s design means it can be folded away easily in storage or your suitcase.
With nine colourways available, there’s a style to suit every taste – from statement green, red, and blush pink to more classic shades, including beige, black and navy. My favourite is the paper which has a perfectly neutral colour palette that slots seamlessly into your wardrobe. Complementing monochrome or lightly coloured outfits, the bag works just as well when toning down bright clothing.
The verdict: Longchamp le pilage
At £125, Longchamp’s le pilage shoulder bag is one of the most affordable designer bags you can own, whether utilised as a work bag or weekend tote. The design is simple but classic, while the folding feature adds to its practicality. The only drawback is that you’re likely to be matching dozens on the commute or plane. So, if you like standing out, then maybe the le pilage isn’t for you. If you’re buying into its sleek looks and pure functionality, match the bag’s preppy feel by styling it with floaty dresses, blazers, pleated skirts and ballet flats.
