With bags from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton consistently getting more expensive, Gen Z and millennials are turning to more affordable designers to get their luxury fix.

From Longchamp’s viral le pliage and Ganni’s covetable bou style to insider labels such as DeMellier and Polène Paris, the entry-level designer bag market is booming.

In fact, in the Lyst index – a study of this season’s hottest products and brands – Coach’s Brooklyn bag comes in at number one, while the label itself sits at number five, behind Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Prada and Loewe, no less.

In a climate of soaring bills and living costs, it’s perhaps no surprise fashion heads are questioning the value of these heritage houses in favour of more accessible brands. Coach’s styles cost anywhere between £117 and £695, compared with upwards of £3,000 for Chanel or Prada designs. Demand for the more relatively affordable New York brand is up 65 per cent quarter on quarter, according to Lyst.

The Brooklyn bag in question costs less than £500, while smaller hobo or crossbody styles can set you back less than £300 (particularly during sale periods such as Black Friday or the January sales).

But it’s not just frugal fashion fans championing Coach. Bella Hadid made a case for the Brooklyn bag last year, styling the large suede design with cut-off denim jeans and a red cropped top, as well as pairing the black leather iteration with capri pants and a white blouse.

So, if you’re looking to invest in a designer bag to carry your outfits in 2025 and beyond, don’t splash £3,000, I’d recommend you pick up this trending Coach bag instead.

Coach Brooklyn bag 28: From £325, Coach.com

Coach

Available in a medium size and larger, slouchier silhouette (£495, Coach.com), the Brooklyn bag is made from natural grain leather. Characterised by its long drop handle, the bag boasts a minimalist, streamlined silhouette.

Polished but still thoroughly practical, thanks to its generous interior, it’s not hard to see the appeal. While some viral bags struggle to fit anything but your phone (see Alaia’s skinny baguette bag), Coach’s Brooklyn bag has been praised for packing in everything but the kitchen sink. Similarly, the long, wide handle can be slung over the shoulder comfortably for easy carrying.

Combining the quiet luxury trend with our growing appetite for functionality and bohemian-leaning pieces, the Brooklyn is classic and unfussy.

Sleek and sophisticated for office days but equally versatile for weekend day trips, it’s a mid-range bag that’s worth the investment.

