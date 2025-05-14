Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With the weather warming up and the sun coming out, now's the time to invest in new sunglasses. If you need inspiration for the pair to choose, look no further than the Princess of Wales, who was today seen sporting a pair of shades from eyewear brand Finlay and Co.

Those who follow Kate’s style closely will know that she’s plumped for the brand before. She opted for the Henrietta light tortoiseshell sunglasses (£160, Finlayandco.com) on a royal engagement in the Bahamas in 2022, before re-wearing them at Wimbledon and the Royal Charity Polo Cup. More recently, she was also spotted leaving a Finlay and Co store in January, bag in hand.

As for the pair she wore today, which coincides with the Waleses’ 14th wedding anniversary, she opted for the brand’s Vivian design. She styled them with a brown blazer, blue shirt and brown trousers during an outing with William in Scotland on the Isle of Mull.

open image in gallery William and Kate celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland ( Getty )

We’re surprised (and pleased) to see that they’re still in stock, so keep reading for how to get your hands on them.

Finlay and Co Vivian: £160, Finlayandco.com

open image in gallery ( Finlay and Co )

The shades in question are available in three frame dimensions and a variety of colourways including forest green, cinnamon orange and butterscotch brown. Kate opted for them in classic marble, which has a tortoiseshell look.

Designed in London and handmade in Italy, the lenses provide all-important, full UVA/UVB protection from the sun’s rays. Whether packed in your summer beach bag or worn around as an everyday pair year-round, these are an elegant choice.

Owing to Kate’s sartorial status and her reputation for wearing items that then instantly sell out, if you like this pair, we’d recommend snapping it up before they’re gone.