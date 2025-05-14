Jump to content
Kate Middleton wore sunglasses from her favourite brand again — and you can still buy them

The Princess of Wales has previously plumped for Finlay and Co’s shades

Lois Borny
Wednesday 14 May 2025 04:59 EDT
The spectacles come in several colourways including cinnamon orange and dark green
The spectacles come in several colourways including cinnamon orange and dark green (Oli Scarff/PA Wire)

With the weather warming up and the sun coming out, now's the time to invest in new sunglasses. If you need inspiration for the pair to choose, look no further than the Princess of Wales, who was today seen sporting a pair of shades from eyewear brand Finlay and Co.

Those who follow Kate’s style closely will know that she’s plumped for the brand before. She opted for the Henrietta light tortoiseshell sunglasses (£160, Finlayandco.com) on a royal engagement in the Bahamas in 2022, before re-wearing them at Wimbledon and the Royal Charity Polo Cup. More recently, she was also spotted leaving a Finlay and Co store in January, bag in hand.

As for the pair she wore today, which coincides with the Waleses’ 14th wedding anniversary, she opted for the brand’s Vivian design. She styled them with a brown blazer, blue shirt and brown trousers during an outing with William in Scotland on the Isle of Mull.

William and Kate celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland
William and Kate celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland (Getty)

We’re surprised (and pleased) to see that they’re still in stock, so keep reading for how to get your hands on them.

Finlay and Co Vivian: £160, Finlayandco.com

(Finlay and Co)

The shades in question are available in three frame dimensions and a variety of colourways including forest green, cinnamon orange and butterscotch brown. Kate opted for them in classic marble, which has a tortoiseshell look.

Designed in London and handmade in Italy, the lenses provide all-important, full UVA/UVB protection from the sun’s rays. Whether packed in your summer beach bag or worn around as an everyday pair year-round, these are an elegant choice.

Owing to Kate’s sartorial status and her reputation for wearing items that then instantly sell out, if you like this pair, we’d recommend snapping it up before they’re gone.

Buy now

