Why I’d invest in Shark’s airwrap alternative – and it’s not just because of the cheaper price

Rivalling the versatility of Dyson’s cult tool, the flexstyle comes with four attachments

Daisy Lester
Thursday 22 August 2024 12:20 EDT
Shark’s flexstyle costs £200 less than Dyson’s tool
Shark’s flexstyle costs £200 less than Dyson’s tool (iStock/The Independent )

When it launched in 2018, the Dyson airwrap became the gold standard for hair styling at home. The tool’s been revamped a couple of times in the years since (the latest iteration will even use an app to personalise your routine), but one thing that’s stayed the same is the price.

Retailing at near-£500, the airwrap remains unattainable for most. The mark of any cult product, Dyson’s hair tool has inspired myriad affordable alternatives, from Revlon’s TikTok-viral one step volumiser to Ghd’s popular hot brushes.

But its Shark’s tool that blows most others out the water. The famous vacuum brand tried its hand at hair tools in 2021 with the launch of its hair dryer. The flexstyle followed soon after in 2022, rivalling Dyson’s airwrap with its multi-functionality.

Simultaneously drying and styling hair thanks to various attachments, it’s also powered by similar air technology to the airwrap, meaning it’s less damaging to your locks and scalp.

I own both the airwrap and flexstyle, and can attest that both tools are a fast-track to creating everything from a salon-quality bouncy blowdry to a super sleek look from the comfort of your own home. But, whenever a friend considers buying Dyson’s tool while bemoaning its cost, I steer them in the direction of Shark’s much more palatable £269 flexstyle – here’s why.

How we tested

The Shark flexstyle in action
The Shark flexstyle in action (Daisy Lester)

I’ve had the Shark flexstyle for nearly two years, using it for straight looks, wavy styles and curly blow drys. I’ve got the tool with four attachments that’s designed for straight and wavy hair, but there’s also a version of the tool designed for curly and coily hair (£269.99, Lookfantastic.com). From ease of use and the time it takes to style to the finished results, here’s why Shark’s flexstyle offers stellar value for money.

Shark flexstyle 4-in-1 air styler and hair dryer

lookfantastic shark flexstyle
  • Attachments : Four
  • Suitable for: All hair types and lengths
  • Heat settings : Three
  • Why we love it
    • Powerful hair dryer function
    • Quick and easy tool for sleek styles
    • Natural looking curls
  • Take note
    • The barrels are fiddly at first
    • Takes practise to perfect hair styles
The verdict: Shark flexstyle 4-in-1 air styler and hair dryer

When it comes down to drying, Shark’s flexstyle is nifty in that it turns into a powerful, fast-drying and fully-functioning hairdryer, complete with a style concentrator and diffuser. Being someone who mostly styles their hair straight, Shark’s flat smoothing brush helps me achieve a sleek look without the need for a hair dryer and a pair of straightners, thereby streamlining my routine. While the barrels are tricky to get to grips with at first, practice makes perfect. Costing £200 less than Dyson’s airwrap, I think Shark is the best alternative you can buy.

