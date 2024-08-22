But its Shark’s tool that blows most others out the water. The famous vacuum brand tried its hand at hair tools in 2021 with the launch of its hair dryer. The flexstyle followed soon after in 2022, rivalling Dyson’s airwrap with its multi-functionality.
Simultaneously drying and styling hair thanks to various attachments, it’s also powered by similar air technology to the airwrap, meaning it’s less damaging to your locks and scalp.
I own both the airwrap and flexstyle, and can attest that both tools are a fast-track to creating everything from a salon-quality bouncy blowdry to a super sleek look from the comfort of your own home. But, whenever a friend considers buying Dyson’s tool while bemoaning its cost, I steer them in the direction of Shark’s much more palatable £269 flexstyle – here’s why.
I’ve had the Shark flexstyle for nearly two years, using it for straight looks, wavy styles and curly blow drys. I’ve got the tool with four attachments that’s designed for straight and wavy hair, but there’s also a version of the tool designed for curly and coily hair (£269.99, Lookfantastic.com). From ease of use and the time it takes to style to the finished results, here’s why Shark’s flexstyle offers stellar value for money.
Shark flexstyle 4-in-1 air styler and hair dryer
Attachments : Four
Suitable for: All hair types and lengths
Heat settings : Three
Why we love it
Powerful hair dryer function
Quick and easy tool for sleek styles
Natural looking curls
Take note
The barrels are fiddly at first
Takes practise to perfect hair styles
Continue reading...
With two barrels (one for each air flow direction), a hot brush-style rounded bristle brush and a flat smoothing brush, Shark’s flexstyle by all appearances rivals Dyson’s for styling versatility. But where the Shark tool really comes into its own is its hair dryer function. By rotating the nozzle, you can snap Shark’s tool into a more traditional looking hair dryer, complete with a curl-defining diffuser and styling concentrator.
These attachments, four heat settings and three airflow options offer a far more powerful blowdry experience than Dyson’s airwrap – and even some fully-fledged hair dryers from other brands. Plus, the diffuser attachment is adjustable for short or longer length hair, just like the larger version in Shark’s hairdryers.
Shark gets extra kudos for the rounded bristle brush attachment, which I found offered more grip and volume compared to the smaller size brush attachment that comes with the new Dyson airwrap. The flat paddle brush attachment, however, had less grip in our hair and caused more frizz than Dyson’s equivalent.
Now, onto the all-important barrels. Shark deploys the same coanda effect as Dyson, meaning curls are created with air in the 1.25 curling barrel rather than heat – helping to reduce heat damage. But unlike with the airwrap, I found my hair needed a little coercing to wrap around the barrel.
There is a cold-burst setting that helps set your curl, but there are two separate barrels for each airflow, meaning you’ll have to switch barrels for each side of your hair. Once I got to grips with the barrels, the curl’s created were just as defined as Dyson’s, but I did find they fell out more quickly.
The verdict: Shark flexstyle 4-in-1 air styler and hair dryer
When it comes down to drying, Shark’s flexstyle is nifty in that it turns into a powerful, fast-drying and fully-functioning hairdryer, complete with a style concentrator and diffuser. Being someone who mostly styles their hair straight, Shark’s flat smoothing brush helps me achieve a sleek look without the need for a hair dryer and a pair of straightners, thereby streamlining my routine. While the barrels are tricky to get to grips with at first, practice makes perfect. Costing £200 less than Dyson’s airwrap, I think Shark is the best alternative you can buy.