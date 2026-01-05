Many cities across the UK have hard water (meaning it has a high mineral content), with areas like London, Luton, Oxford and Bath among the worst affected. Hard water not only increases limescale in your shower and can leave a film on the top of your tea, but it can also wreak havoc on your skin and hair, which is where the best shower filters can help. And as a beauty journalist, I’ve tested a variety of these filters.

One of the most popular brands working to counter the effects of hard water is Hello Klean, with its shower filters designed to remove chlorine, metals and impurities to improve hair and skin health. Co-founder Karlee Ozener explained how hard water can build up on your hair and skin: “When wet hair dries, minerals like calcium and magnesium crystallise on the hair shaft, roughening the cuticle and blocking moisture from entering. That’s why hair can look dull, feel brittle, and break more easily.

“For colour-treated hair, it’s even worse. Chlorine can oxidise colour molecules, and metals like copper can actually bind to your hair and alter the pigment, turning blondes green and brunettes orange.”

Given the brand’s popularity, I spent seven months using the Hello Klean showerhead 2.0 every day to see whether it can actually improve my hair, and most importantly, to discover whether it’s worth a spot in your bathroom.

How I tested

The Hello Klean shower filter is one of the most sleek designs ( Louise Whitbread/The Independent )

I put the showerhead well and truly through its paces by setting it up in my own shower and then using it for months, in the same way you would be using it at home; I paid attention to how easy it was to install, and how it affected the water pressure in my shower and the condition of my hair. You can find out more about my testing criteria by scrolling to the bottom of my review.

