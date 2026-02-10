The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best period pants that won’t cramp your style, tried and tested
Replace more than 100 single-use sanitary products with just one pair of these eco-friendly period pants
Buying tampons or sanitary pads once a month is not exactly the most exciting way to spend your money. One solution I’ve found is investing in the best period pants. A comfortable yet effective alternative to single-use period products, a pair of period pants can replace 100 (or more) disposable pads or tampons.
Comprised of several absorbent layers, moisture-wicking materials and reliable leak-proofing, period pants can hold around two to five tampons’ worth of blood. And it’s recommended that you change period underwear every eight to 12 hours for regular flow, or every four to eight hours on days where your flow is heavy.
Wearing the best pair will ensure you feel secure, protected, and, of course, comfortable. And to find the pairs that perform well on all these counts, I put a range of different designs to the test over months of wear – both on and off my flow, on lighter and heavier days, and overnight, too.
For me, Wuka’s briefs (£15.99, Wuka.co.uk) stood out. They’re seamless under clothing, come in a range of absorbencies, and they look great, too. But I’ve found cheaper options, pairs you can wear swimming, options for when you’re on heavy flow, and so much more. Keep reading for the designs that made the final cut.
The best period pants for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Wuka perform seamless midi brief medium flow: £15.99, Wuka.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Love Luna black period bikini knickers: £9, Argos.co.uk
- Best for heavy flow days – Fluxies high waist heavy flow: £24, Fluxundies.com
- Best for overnight use – Modibodi sensual hi-waist bikini: Was £17.99, now £15.29, Modibodi.co.uk
How I tested
I tested a large range of period pants to find the best of the best. I wore each pair for months, evaluating how well they performed while I was on and off my flow. I chose a variety of designs and absorbency levels, and assessed them for comfort (no one wants uncomfortable pants), style, cost, effectiveness, aftercare, and durability. You can read a full, detailed breakdown of my testing criteria at the end of the review.
1Wuka seamless midi brief medium flow
- Best period pants overall
- Size range XS - 3XL
- Underwear style Midi brief
- Absorbency Up to three tampons
- Machine washable Yes, rinse in cold water, wash at 40 degrees and air dry inside out.
- Why we love it
- Comfortable
- Seamless
- Stretchy for post-pregnancy or when you’re feeling bloated
- One pair fits up to four sizes
- Take note
- High-rise design on waist
- Approach to sizing might not suit everyone
The best period pants overall hail from Wuka’s range. They look and feel great. While there are lots of excellent options in its offering, the brand’s seamless midi brief is the real standout piece. Silky smooth, they hug your body without digging in, and offer the security you’re after in a period product.
What’s really great is they’re seamless and don’t show under clothing, even under tight-fitting options, including skinny jeans or a satin slip skirt. The pants, which fit up to four sizes, come in four flow absorbencies: light (up to two tampons’ worth), medium (up to three tampons’ worth), heavy (up to four tampons’ worth) or super heavy (up to 12 tampons’ worth). Crucially, they’re extremely comfortable.
Founder Ruby Raut, an environmental scientist who grew up in Nepal, is also hugely passionate about eradicating menstrual shame, period poverty and looking after the planet. As well as partnering with charities such as Surfers Against Sewage, Days for Girls and the Hygiene Bank, Wuka and Ruby campaigned to end the 20 per cent VAT charge on period underwear (which was scrapped on 1 January 2024).
2Love Luna black period bikini knickers
- Best budget period pants
- Size range 8/10 - 14/16
- Underwear style Bikini
- Absorbency Two to three regular tampons
- Machine washable Yes, on a cold, delicate wash and line dry
- Why we love it
- Budget-friendly
- Everyday basic
One of the best budget period pant brands on the market, Love Luna has a simple but effective range of products.
Instead of using disposable menstrual products that will outlive your great-grandchildren (an ordinary sanitary towel or tampon could take 300 to 500 years to decompose), Love Luna urges those with periods to embrace the reusable options it has on offer. As well as bikini, midi and full brief options, the brand has breathable bamboo and cotton mix briefs. The bikini knickers are a great basic option to have in your underwear drawer. Plus, the brand also has a range for teenagers, and has expanded into period swimwear too.
There are also four layers of protection in the gusset, a soft microfibre finish, and these hold the equivalent of two to three regular tampons. At less than £10, they’re a great budget buy, but there are limited colours and sizes, and they may not work for heavier flows.
3Boux Avenue medium flow modal period pants
- Best period pants for style
- Size range XS - XXL
- Underwear style Brief
- Absorbency Up to five tampons
- Machine washable Yes, but air dry them afterwards
- Why we love it
- Stylish design
- Comfortable
- High absorbency
- Take note
- Limited range of styles and absorbencies
Lingerie brand Boux Avenue period pants come in a double pack of either medium or heavy flow options. This medium flow modal pair won’t look out of place next to your regular lace knickers. The perfect combination of delicate sheer lace with a modal cotton gusset and back, they’re the best period pants for style. They look good, as well as providing a secure, comfortable wear during your period. With four layers of protection, the pants hold up to three tampons’ worth of liquid.
I liked that they weren’t bulky and could be worn on light to medium flow days as well as at other times of the month. Despite some lacy knicker options being more about style than comfort, I didn’t find that to be the case with these – in fact, I have happily added them to my underwear drawer rotation.
4Thinx hiphugger lace and stretch-organic cotton period briefs
- Best period pants for heavy flow
- Size range XS - 4XL
- Underwear style Full-coverage hip hugger
- Absorbency Up to 12 regular tampons’ worth
- Machine washable Yes, on a cold wash and line dry
- Why we love it
- Comfortable
Thinx is a big player in the reusable period underwear market. The brand’s products include a line with more accessible pricing and period-proof activewear. As such, there is an awful lot to choose from when it comes to Thinx’s collections.
I was impressed with the comfort and ease of Thinx’s hiphugger period briefs, but I found them to be the best period pants for heavy flow. With a silky soft fabric (plus elastane in the body fabric for stretch), they make for a pair of really comfortable, smooth-feeling period pants that are moisture-wicking and absorbent, holding up to 12 tampons’ worth. The high waist and elasticated mesh waistband mean they stay nicely in place, too, without digging in or rolling.
5Cheeky Wipes period swimwear bikini brief
- Best period pants for swimming
- Size range UK4 - UK24
- Underwear style Bikini brief
- Absorbency Up to two tampons’ worth
- Machine washable Yes, machine wash up to 30C but air dry them afterwards
- Why we love it
- Practical
- Comfortable
- Good coverage
- Great value for money
- Take note
- Only available in black
Sometimes when you’re on your period, the feeling of floating through water is so soothing. The faff of dealing with regular swimwear and non-reusable menstrual products is not such a calming experience, however. Luckily, a fair few period pant brands have dipped a toe into period swimwear.
Through research and testing, I found the best period pants for swimming to be Cheeky Wipes’s swimwear bikini brief. The brand has three styles of bikini bottoms and swimsuits for adults and for teenagers, which are suitable for use during your period. They’re easy to wash and line dry, and for less than £20, they’re great value for money.
I opted to try the bikini brief – a classic style which can be mixed and matched with bikini tops and tankinis. I loved that the pants felt smooth and comfortable with a good level of coverage to make me feel secure. Cheeky Wipes also has a higher-waisted period pant and high-leg string bottom in its swimwear selection.
The pants all feature mesh fabric that absorbs your flow quickly, and have waterproof wrapped edges to lock it in. It’s worth noting, though, that they only hold up to two tampons’ worth of menstrual blood, so they are more suited for lighter flow days or those last few days of your period.
6Modibodi sensual hi-waist bikini
- Best period pants for overnight use
- Size range XS - 6XL
- Underwear style High-waist bikini
- Absorbency Three to four tampons
- Machine washable Yes, on a gentle, cold machine wash and then hang to dry
- Why we love it
- Breathable
- Brand has extensive and inclusive range of products
Raved about for their absorbency, dry feel, and for delivering on the promise of no leaks, Modibodi’s sensual hi-waist bikinibest period pants for overnight use. Their heavy overnight absorbency means they can hold up to 10 tampons’ worth of blood, while the comfortable feel of the merino wool top layer means they’re just the ticket for a restful sleep.
I liked how, even after wearing overnight and on heavy flow days, I was left feeling comfortable and leak-free, thanks to the quick-drying microfibre lining and its leakproof liner running from front to back waistband.
I also like that Modibodi has an extensive and inclusive range of products, from a maxi 24-hour option, which is great for shift workers, to detachable boyleg (£13.95, Modibodi.co.uk) that are highly useful for those who struggle to change regular underwear.
7Wuka stretch seamless thong
- Best thong-style period pant
- Size range XS - 3XL
- Underwear style Thong
- Absorbency Two to three tampons’ worth
- Machine washable Yes, rinse first then wash at 40C and air dry
- Why we love it
- Prevents VPL
- Lightweight
- Comfortable (doesn’t chafe)
- Take note
- They're cut high at the front
- Sit high on the waist
If you prefer a thong, I’d recommend Wuka’s stretch seamless thong.
While period pants and a skimpy design might not seem compatible, Wuka has proven that the two can happily combine. I was dubious about the comfort, but thanks to the brand’s patented stretchy and seamless fabric, I was impressed. They didn’t dig in, chafe or roll.
It’s definitely worth noting that they’re designed for lighter flow days, which is how I used them, and they can hold two to three tampons’ worth of fluid. But for either the early or light days of your period, or even if bladder leaks are more your concern, these make for a great addition to any reusable period underwear selection.
8Fluxies high waist heavy flow
- Best high-waisted period pants
- Size range XXS - 4XL
- Underwear style High-waisted
- Absorbency Up to four tampons’ worth
- Machine washable Machine wash on 30C to 40C and line dry
- Why we love it
- Heavy duty
- Eco-friendly materials
If you’re after the best period pants with a high-waist, let me introduce you to Fluxies high waist heavy flow pants, which are anything but unflattering and baggy. The popular high waist heavy flow option holds up to four tampons’ worth and ticks a lot of boxes in terms of comfort, style and support. I love the high-waisted design with the mesh side panels, which give a nice bit of va-va-voom to the knickers. I’m also a big fan of the super-soft micro-modal fabric on the inside, and how fresh these kept me, even on my heaviest days.
Flux is also dedicated to being as sustainable and ethical as possible: it uses Oeko-tex certified materials in its pants, recycled cardboard in its packaging, is vegan-friendly and doesn’t test on animals. It also gives back to someone in need with every purchase and has donated to some great charities, including Mermaids, the Independent Domestic Abuse Services and Freedom 4 Girls.
9Hey Girls super soft red cherry period pants
- Best period pants for bloating
- Size range XS - 4XL
- Underwear style High-waisted
- Absorbency Four to five tampons
- Machine washable Yes, but air dry them afterwards
- Why we love it
- High absorbency
- Charity ties
- Fun, vibrant colour
- Compostable or recyclable packaging
- Take note
- Show above jeans
Sometimes, you just need a big old pair of pants when you’re on your period and ones that’ll sit comfortably over your bloat. Enter: a UK brand dedicated to helping tackle period poverty, Hey Girls.
In my tests, the brand’s super-soft red cherry period pants were the best period pants for bloating, as they felt like a gentle hug. They’re a high-waisted design, so I preferred to wear them at home, either for bed or in loungewear, as they peeked out of my jeans (yes, even the high-waisted ones), but these are the pair I’d reach for on those days when the cramps and water retention are getting you down. They also have a high absorbency and can hold up to five tampons’ worth. Plus, they’re a joyful cherry red colour, in what is often a sea of black, navy and grey period pants. I also liked that they were pretty quick to air dry once washed.
Founded by a mother and her two daughters, Hey Girls is a business with a charitable mission, too: for every product sold, it gives one away to girls and women in the UK from low-income families.
Your questions about period pants answered
What are the best period pants?
The best period pants are the Wuka seamless midi briefs. I’d highly recommend them for their silky-soft feel, absorbency, and how they eradicate any fears of VPL. They are definitely a staple option as they wear well under a variety of clothing items and materials. If you’re looking to spend a little less, the best budget period pants hail from Love Luna. The brand is successfully making reusable menstrual products more accessible.
How I tested the best period pants
I’ve been using period pants since they first became popular. But when testing to find the best, I considered the following:
- Comfort: A number one in my book. You aren’t going to wear pants that are uncomfortable or don’t feel secure.
- Style: Luckily, the choice of designs and colours of reusable period pants is growing. It’s no longer all big briefs in one colourway. I looked at the selection of colours, prints and styles the period pants were available in, from thongs to high-waisted, lacy to boxer-style.
- Cost: I factored in the price to decide which pants provided the best value for money.
- Effectiveness: Of course, it doesn’t matter how good these pants look if they're not effective, so I noted whether they lived up to leak-proof and absorbency claims.
- Aftercare: How they wash and dry over time is crucial. After all, they’re a reusable product and this, plus the ease of it fitting into your life, needs to be factored in.
- Durability: Period pants can last up to two years (or even longer, although brands recommend replacing them every couple of years), so they need to be durable. I took into account how they fared after being worn, washed and dried for months of use.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Amy Sedghi specialises in writing about health, beauty, and sustainability. As well as testing the best menstrual cups for IndyBest, Amy has done a deep dive into period pants from Thinx, Love Luna, Pretty Polly, and Wuka. So, when it comes to period pants, she knows what she’s talking about. Every pair has been worn by Amy, and only those she genuinely recommends have made this list.
For more kind-to-planet period products, try our best reusable sanitary pads
