Meghan Markle just shared the nail varnish she wears, plus more beauty favourites

Her go-tos include Weleda’s skin food, a Saie primer and a Mac eyeliner

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 26 March 2025 08:28 EDT
Moisturisers, eyeliners and more are among the Duchess’s staples
Moisturisers, eyeliners and more are among the Duchess’s staples (iStock/Getty Images/The Independent)

Just weeks after her divisive Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, landed on the streaming platform, Meghan Markle has officially entered another influencer era. The Duchess of Sussex launched a ShopMy storefront a few days ago with a curated list of her favourite fashion pieces and has since added her beauty essentials.

While many tuned in to criticise and condemn the series (The Independent’s own critic gave it one star), others obsessed over what she was wearing – including her nail varnish. Thankfully for fans, Meghan has now revealed the exact polish she wore on the show, as well as her favourite moisturiser, eye pencil, skin primer, lip balm and more.

Her selections span viral brands such as Summer Fridays, Saie and Laneige, as well as classic names, including Mac, Weleda and La Roche-Posay. Keep scrolling to find out where to shop Meghan’s beauty staples.

The former actor has shared her curated edit of beauty products
The former actor has shared her curated edit of beauty products (Instagram/@Meghan)

CND shellac, satin slippers: £21, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that her milky pink nail varnish colour in With Love, Meghan was achieved with one coat of CND shellac in the ‘satin slippers’ hue and another coat in the ‘romantique’ shade (£22, Amazon.co.uk). CND is the creator of shellac nail varnishes, with the formula promising more than 14 days of wear without chipping or peeling. You will need your own at-home gel manicure kit to cure the polish.

Buy now

Mac eye kohl: £20, Sephora.co.uk

(Mac)

To achieve a subtle, smoky eye make-up, the Duchess has included Mac’s kohl eyeliner in her beauty edit. The formula promises to have a rich colour payoff, plus a silky-smooth matte finish. The tip can be sharpened for more precise application or left a little blunter for a soft-focused look.

Buy now

Saie glowy super gel: £22, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Saie)

Saie’s glowy super gel regularly goes viral on TikTok, and for good reason. Now, Meghan Markle has included the radiance-boosting formula in her curated edit. A hero buy for a ‘no-make-up’ make-up look, the lightweight liquid has multipurpose appeal. Priming skin, highlighting and delivering dew, it can be worn alone for sheer coverage or under make-up.

Buy now

Summer Fridays lip butter balm: £23, Spacenk.com

(Summer Fridays)

Giving a ‘your lips but better’ look, a Summer Fridays lip butter balm can be spotted in many make-up bags. Formulated with shea and murumuru seed butters, it’s touted as being naturally hydrating. It’s lauded for soothing and conditioning lips within seconds, and the various shades deliver a sheer wash of colour.

Buy now

Weleda original skin food: £8, Amazon.co.uk

(weleda-skin-food-indybest-victoria-beckham.jpg)

The Duchess isn’t alone in her love of Weleda’s affordable skin food range – Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham have also raved about it. Costing less than £10, it’s also an IndyBest-approved bargain, with the light version earning the title of best skincare staple it our guide to natural moisturisers for your face.

Buy now

La Roche-Posay toleriane dermo cleanser: £23.50, Boot.com

(Boots)

A favourite for sensitive skin, La Roche-Posay’s hydrating cleanser is known for its ability to cleanse without stripping the skin, yet still removing make-up effectively. The formula is enriched with glycerine and spring water to soothe and cleanse irritated skin.

Buy now

For Meghan Markle’s fashion favourites, we’ve rounded up the best pieces from her online shop

