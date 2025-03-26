Meghan Markle just shared the nail varnish she wears, plus more beauty favourites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just weeks after her divisive Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, landed on the streaming platform, Meghan Markle has officially entered another influencer era. The Duchess of Sussex launched a ShopMy storefront a few days ago with a curated list of her favourite fashion pieces and has since added her beauty essentials.

While many tuned in to criticise and condemn the series (The Independent’s own critic gave it one star), others obsessed over what she was wearing – including her nail varnish. Thankfully for fans, Meghan has now revealed the exact polish she wore on the show, as well as her favourite moisturiser, eye pencil, skin primer, lip balm and more.

Her selections span viral brands such as Summer Fridays, Saie and Laneige, as well as classic names, including Mac, Weleda and La Roche-Posay. Keep scrolling to find out where to shop Meghan’s beauty staples.

open image in gallery The former actor has shared her curated edit of beauty products ( Instagram/@Meghan )

CND shellac, satin slippers: £21, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that her milky pink nail varnish colour in With Love, Meghan was achieved with one coat of CND shellac in the ‘satin slippers’ hue and another coat in the ‘romantique’ shade (£22, Amazon.co.uk). CND is the creator of shellac nail varnishes, with the formula promising more than 14 days of wear without chipping or peeling. You will need your own at-home gel manicure kit to cure the polish.

Mac eye kohl: £20, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Mac )

To achieve a subtle, smoky eye make-up, the Duchess has included Mac’s kohl eyeliner in her beauty edit. The formula promises to have a rich colour payoff, plus a silky-smooth matte finish. The tip can be sharpened for more precise application or left a little blunter for a soft-focused look.

Saie glowy super gel: £22, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Saie )

Saie’s glowy super gel regularly goes viral on TikTok, and for good reason. Now, Meghan Markle has included the radiance-boosting formula in her curated edit. A hero buy for a ‘no-make-up’ make-up look, the lightweight liquid has multipurpose appeal. Priming skin, highlighting and delivering dew, it can be worn alone for sheer coverage or under make-up.

Summer Fridays lip butter balm: £23, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Summer Fridays )

Giving a ‘your lips but better’ look, a Summer Fridays lip butter balm can be spotted in many make-up bags. Formulated with shea and murumuru seed butters, it’s touted as being naturally hydrating. It’s lauded for soothing and conditioning lips within seconds, and the various shades deliver a sheer wash of colour.

Weleda original skin food: £8, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( weleda-skin-food-indybest-victoria-beckham.jpg )

The Duchess isn’t alone in her love of Weleda’s affordable skin food range – Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham have also raved about it. Costing less than £10, it’s also an IndyBest-approved bargain, with the light version earning the title of best skincare staple it our guide to natural moisturisers for your face.

La Roche-Posay toleriane dermo cleanser: £23.50, Boot.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A favourite for sensitive skin, La Roche-Posay’s hydrating cleanser is known for its ability to cleanse without stripping the skin, yet still removing make-up effectively. The formula is enriched with glycerine and spring water to soothe and cleanse irritated skin.

For Meghan Markle’s fashion favourites, we’ve rounded up the best pieces from her online shop