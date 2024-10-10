Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



LOOKFANTASTIC’s beauty vault has been at the top of our Christmas wishlists since it first launched in 2019, and, five years since the inaugural box, 2024’s iteration looks bigger and better than ever.

Promising you more than £700 worth of products for a fraction of the price, the £150 chest (Lookfantastic.com) features a total of 14 items, with each a coveted and trending 2024 buy.

Take the Grow Gorgeous intense hair serum (£45, Lookfantastic.com), for instance; this year has been all about healthy scalps and strands, with TikTok creators like @lifeasZeph and Sophie Jordan, aka @theAussieRapunzel, championing the craze online.

The question is, is it worth your hard-earned cash? We run through everything from the contents to their sizes and efficacy below, to send you on your merry way with all the intel you’ll need to make that all-important purchasing decision.

Lookfantastic beauty vault 2024: £150, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic/The Independent )

Price: £150

£150 Worth: Over £700

Over £700 Number of products : 14

: 14 Product highlights: 111skin firming concentrate ampoules (worth, in themselves, the same as the whole vault), Eve Lom cleanser and Color Wow dreamcoat supernatural spray

111skin firming concentrate ampoules (worth, in themselves, the same as the whole vault), Eve Lom cleanser and Color Wow dreamcoat supernatural spray Available: Now

With regard to the specific products included, the beauty vault only includes full-size products, with formulas for hair, body and face featured. Our favourites? We can’t not mention Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream (£74, Lookfantastic.com), with our IndyBest tester describing it as “intensely moisturising and hydrating” in their review.

Likewise, the Color Wow dreamcoat supernatural spray (£27, Lookfantastic.com) is our beauty writer’s key to long-lasting glossy locks, describing how it works to keep “flyaways at bay, prevent unwanted moisture from affecting the hair’s texture and preserve a straight finish”. What more could you want?

Unlike some beauty advent calendars, Lookfantastic’s beauty vault sends neither filler nor sample-size products your way and, what’s more, all the products here – from the GrandeLash-MD lash growth serum (£35, Lookfantastic.com) to Illamasqua’s hydra veil primer (£34, Lookfantastic.com) – set out to actually improve your hair, make-up and skin.

So, with the promise of longer lashes, make-up with extra staying power and glossy, humidity-proof hair, we think the chest will be making its way straight into our baskets.

