I’ve found the best Olaplex deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s fair to say very few, if any, haircare brands have seen hype quite like Olaplex. Since the brand debuted its first at-home treatment, the hair perfector no.3, Olaplex’s bond-building, reparative technology has gone on to be dubbed a saviour for damaged, lacklustre locks. So I was pleased to spot that the brand’s bestsellers would be discounted in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.

Naturally, the brand comes tried, tested and approved by the team, with global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor trying the products over a full four-month period. During testing, she noticed her hair looked “healthier, smoother, and a whole lot shinier” after just four weeks, and the results only improved with time. Of course, anyone who’s fallen in love with the Olaplex line-up will tell you these products, from the hair oil to the shampoo and conditioning formulas, don’t come cheap, so can be quite the investment if you use several of them.

Happily, though, I’ve spotted that the online giant has slashed the price of a whole host of Olaplex’s haircare formulas. So, whether your Olaplex bounty is in dire need of restocking, or you’re eager to dip your toe into the range and see what all the fuss is about, now is the time to shop. To find out what our writer thought of the range and to make the most of the deals available at Amazon right now, keep reading.

Read more: Best beauty deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

Olaplex hair perfector no.3: Was £28, now £22.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The first at-home treatment launched by Olaplex, this formula deals with damaged strands and broken bonds in the hair. Teaming it with the no.0 intensive bold building treatment, global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor found it “worked wonders” on her split ends, while it also made her hair “visibly shinier”. In fact, she went on to hail the results as far better than those she saw after using other treatments at home.

Olaplex no.7 bonding oil: Was £28, now £22.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

There’s currently 20 per cent to be saved on the Olaplex no.7 bonding oil. Touted as having a reparative effect on damaged hair, protecting it, and boosting its vibrancy and shine, it received high praise in our review. It has a “very lightweight” feel, it’s nourishing and doesn’t make hair feel greasy or heavy. It also “smells gorgeous – a scent that almost transports you to a holiday”.

Olaplex no.0 intensive bond building hair treatment: Was £28, now £22.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Another Olaplex product that has 20 per cent off in Amazon’s Spring Sale, Olaplex’s no.0 intensive bond building hair treatment is designed to be used before no. 3, as it will prime your hair and allow for greater performance of the products you layer on top. In her review, Eva managed to use nearly a whole bottle in one use, so if you’re in need of a top-up, this is the time to buy.

Olaplex no.4 bond maintenance shampoo: Was £28, now £20.16, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Olaplex’s bond-building technology is hard at work in this shampoo, with the concentrated formula said to nourish while boosting hydration. “It features an anti-frizz ingredient that made our hair easier to style but we also found that our hair held its curl on the days we didn’t blowdry and straighten,” noted our review. What’s more, this little bottle lasted four months, making the price very much worth it.

Olaplex no.8 bond intense moisture mask: Was £28, now £22.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for fast-acting haircare, this is the product to plump for. Eva said: “Unlike with the conditioner, when I washed out this no.8, my hair felt softer and sleeker – I’d go as far as to say it made my Hagrid hair feel like I’d just had a cut at the hairdresser.”

Olaplex no.5 bond maintenance conditioner: Was £28, now £20.16, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“If you’re looking for a seriously hardworking conditioner, this is the one to know”, according to our review. Currently slashed in price, it’s formulated to ease damage, tackle flyaways and reduce split ends. After using the product frequently over the course of four months, Eva found her hair got “less tangled” and looked “visibly improved”.

Olaplex no.9 bond protector hair serum: Was £28, now £22.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

While none of the beauty team has put this formula to the test, it promises to provide multiple benefits – heat and colour protection, improved style retention, reduction in tangles and static, softer hair and much more. If you’re yet to try it, now’s the perfect opportunity to do so while it has 20 per cent off.

Olaplex no.6 bond smoother: Was £28, now £22.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Olaplex no.6 bond smoother went down a storm. “It promises to tame frizz, add moisture and strengthen the hair” and “it’s a really great leave-in repairing treatment that made my locks feel a lot healthier and more manageable”, noted Eva. As it’s a leave-in treatment, it can be applied to the hair when it’s damp or dry and, according to the brand, it also can knock some time off your blow dry.

Give your tresses some TLC, with our pick of the best shampoos and conditioners