Even the words “midweek meals” conjure up images of boring food, lacking in creativity. Whipping up a culinary masterpiece at home after a long working day can sound daunting, but so can the prices of a takeaway or eating out. That’s where recipe boxes come in.

If you’re looking for one to try, naturally, we’ve tried and tested all the best recipe boxes and Gousto came out on top. Our tester (or in this case taster) said they were “impressed by the vast range of recipes on offer before we’d even received our box”.

Gousto delivers boxes full of the best quality ingredients and mouth-watering recipes straight to your door seven days a week. They eliminate food-shop-related stress and do all the heavy lifting, so all you have to do is follow the instructions and enjoy. And now you can enjoy it for even less, thanks to IndyBest’s exclusive discount code, here’s everything you need to know.

Gousto discount code

With our exclusive promo code “UNITED60”, you can save a whopping 60 per cent off your first Gousto recipe box and 20 per cent off all other boxes in the first two months.

Gousto also offers great student discounts, with 65 per cent off their first box, 30 per cent off their next three boxes and then an ongoing 10 per cent discount.

You can also currently get a two-person meal box for just £30.99, which includes three different recipes, ideal for couples or flatmates.

Gousto recipe box: Was £30.99, now £12.40, Gousto.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our review of the best recipe boxes, Gousto was awarded five stars. If you don’t fancy yourself a regular Gordon Ramsey don’t worry, the recipes are practically foolproof thanks to easy-to-follow recipe cards, some of which take as little as 10 minutes to make. All the ingredients also come pre-measured, so you don’t need to have any fancy scales or cooking equipment. Plus this helps ensure there is no food wastage, a real win for the sustainable chefs out there. Everyone can be a culinary whizz with Gousto.

Each week you can choose from more than 75 different recipes, with options for a range of dietary requirements, including vegan, dairy- and gluten-free, as well as healthy options or recipes that only take 10 minutes. All of which promise no fuss, just flavour.

Our tester said: “Our Mexican-style feast with pulled pork birria tacos was a real treat while our lamb keema saag with nigella rice and naan was better than any takeaway. It’s nothing short of a dinnertime dream.” They added that the portions are incredibly generous, often having the next day’s lunch covered with the leftovers. And with our code, you can score yourself an additional 60 per cent off your first box.

Voucher codes

