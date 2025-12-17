Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Supermarket opening hours at Christmas and New Year’s Day

I’ve got the details for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi and more

Alice Reynolds
Wednesday 17 December 2025 05:28 EST
If you need to nip out, here's when you can
If you need to nip out, here's when you can (iStock/Getty)

With Christmas just around the corner, now is the time to start writing your Christmas supermarket shopping list. A period synonymous with bustling aisles, Christmas music ringing from the tannoy and scrambles for the last pack of maris pipers, it pays to think ahead. Planning your shop to last and visiting stores at quieter times, such as early mornings or later evenings, can make all the difference.

One way to sidestep the stress of hosting is by pre-ordering your Christmas groceries and having them delivered straight to your door. Even the most organised households, however, often find themselves making a last-minute supermarket run on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day — whether it’s for forgotten vegetables or a much-needed bottle of milk. To avoid turning up to locked doors, we’ve pulled together the Christmas and New Year opening hours for all major UK supermarkets. Do bear in mind that hours can vary by location and store size, so it’s always wise to double-check your local branch.

If you need inspiration for your in-store food shop we’ve rounded up the best festive food options across Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda and more, including plenty of budget options. We’ve made decision-making easy with dedicated guides to choosing your Christmas turkey and finding this year’s best supermarket mince pies and best supermarket mulled wine – all rigorously blind taste-tested. To help you save, we’ve also revealed the cheapest supermarket from which to buy your Christmas dinner from.

To help you organise your festive shopping, below are supermarket opening times from Christmas Eve (Wednesday, 24 December) to New Year’s Day (Thursday, 1 January):

Tesco

  • Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm)
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 9am to 7pm)
  • New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm)
  • New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 8am to 10pm)

Sainsbury’s

  • Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm)
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)
  • New Year’s Eve: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm)
  • New Year’s Day: 8am to 8pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)

Aldi

  • Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed
  • New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
  • New Year’s Day: Closed

Lidl

  • Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed
  • New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
  • New Year’s Day: Closed

Asda

  • Christmas Eve: 5am to 7pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
  • New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
  • New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm

Co-op

  • Christmas Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm)
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 7pm)
  • New Year’s Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm)
  • New Year’s Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 8pm)

Waitrose

  • Christmas Eve: Open
  • Christmas Day: Closed (except Welcome Break Service stations and Shell forecourts)
  • Boxing Day: Closed
  • New Year’s Eve: Open
  • New Year’s Day: Closed

Marks and Spencer

  • Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm
  • Christmas Day: Boxing Day
  • Boxing Day: Closed
  • New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm
  • New Year’s Day: Closed

Morrisons

  • Christmas Eve: Opening hours vary but the vast majority will be open between 6am-6pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
  • New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
  • New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm

