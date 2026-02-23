I’ve read 50 books in the last year, but this is my standout favourite

From “romantasy” and historical fiction to satires and thrillers, I read on average around 50 books a year – and there is one recent release that I’ve been recommending to everyone. As crowd-pleasing as it is likely a future classic, Florence Knapp’s debut novel, The Names, is an utterly original take on the “sliding doors” concept.

Curiously, the author’s only other book is a non-fiction guide to English paper piecing, but her first foray into fiction is a masterclass. It’s as devastating as it is life-affirming, which is a recipe for the perfect book.

The novel begins on the day a mother sets off to name her baby son, before following three versions of his life as dictated by his given name. An exploration of how small decisions can echo down the decades, the novel is a gripping and moving family drama.

I tore through the book in two sittings while on holiday. The story might not be the typical easy-breezy beach book, but the novel is hugely readable, with beautiful prose and compelling characters. Debuting at number two in The Sunday Times bestseller list and with an average rating of 4.18 on Goodreads, it’s one of those rare mainstream novels that live up to the hype.

I devoured the book in two sittings ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

From my parents to friends and colleagues, the novel is a universal hit. Whether you’re packing for winter sun or looking for your next weekend read, here’s why I’m recommending The Names to everyone.

Read more: Best new books to read in 2026