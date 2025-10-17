The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Reese Witherspoon’s first novel is about to be released
The actor is already a big presence in the literary world thanks to her book club
Founded nearly a decade ago, Reese Witherspoon’s book club is a literary phenomenon. Her monthly selections champion women’s voices, stories and writing – but now, the actor has picked up the pen herself.
Collaborating with the king of thrillers, Harlan Coben, Reese’s debut novel is titled Gone Before Goodbye. If you haven’t read any of Coben’s more than 30 novels, chances are you’ve seen one of the many Netflix adaptations, from Missing You to Fool Me Once.
Author of Stay Close, Think Twice and Tell No One, Coben’s hugely popular books are loved for their suspenseful plots, sudden twists and relatable characters. So, who better for Reese to team up with for her first foray into writing?
The move is arguably a natural progression from her hugely popular book club. Witherspoon began it as a direct challenge to not just the publishing industry, but also Hollywood. After reading a particularly bad script, she was frustrated by the lack of interesting and nuanced roles for women in film and TV.
As such, she launched her own production company, Hello Sunshine, which has gone on to develop books including Big Little Lies, Daisy Jones and The Six, Gone Girl and Where The Crawdads Sing, all to critical acclaim.
Having bolstered the commercial success of female authors like Delia Owens, Celeste Ng, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Kiley Reid and Lucy Foley, it’s now Witherspoon’s turn to put pen to paper. Released this week, here’s everything you need to know about the actors collaboration with the legendary thriller writer.
