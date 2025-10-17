Reese Witherspoon’s first novel is about to be released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Founded nearly a decade ago, Reese Witherspoon’s book club is a literary phenomenon. Her monthly selections champion women’s voices, stories and writing – but now, the actor has picked up the pen herself.

Collaborating with the king of thrillers, Harlan Coben, Reese’s debut novel is titled Gone Before Goodbye. If you haven’t read any of Coben’s more than 30 novels, chances are you’ve seen one of the many Netflix adaptations, from Missing You to Fool Me Once.

Author of Stay Close, Think Twice and Tell No One, Coben’s hugely popular books are loved for their suspenseful plots, sudden twists and relatable characters. So, who better for Reese to team up with for her first foray into writing?

The move is arguably a natural progression from her hugely popular book club. Witherspoon began it as a direct challenge to not just the publishing industry, but also Hollywood. After reading a particularly bad script, she was frustrated by the lack of interesting and nuanced roles for women in film and TV.

As such, she launched her own production company, Hello Sunshine, which has gone on to develop books including Big Little Lies, Daisy Jones and The Six, Gone Girl and Where The Crawdads Sing, all to critical acclaim.

Having bolstered the commercial success of female authors like Delia Owens, Celeste Ng, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Kiley Reid and Lucy Foley, it’s now Witherspoon’s turn to put pen to paper. Released this week, here’s everything you need to know about the actors collaboration with the legendary thriller writer.

