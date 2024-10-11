Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Is there a woman comedian alive today more worthy of the national treasure title than Miranda Hart? Her clumsy, bumbling and downright charming persona on and off screen has been winning the hearts of the nation for more than 15 years. Now she’s back with a book, but it may not be what you’d expect.

If you’re picking up the new book with hopes of punny humour and on-set tales from her BBC years you may be surprised to discover its true content. In this new memoir, Hart discusses everything from falling in love (yes, she’s recently announced that she’s married) to an undiagnosed illness that ultimately forced her to leave the stage behind. But now she is back and more loveable than ever (if that’s even possible) with a brutally honest and personal tale of what it means to live with chronic illness.

Hart hopes to inspire, educate and lighten the mood for those who have also struggled with chronic illness, or who have been let down by the medical institutions. She gets personal, about the dark moments but also how she was able to find the laughter again.

‘I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest with You’ by Miranda Hart, published by Penguin: Was £25, now £18.09, Amazon.co.uk

The book is part memoir, part a culmination of self-help literature Hart had sought out during her own struggles. Jasper Rees for The Independent said of the book: “It now emerges from I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest with You that the woman who seemed to have such fun entertaining the nation was privately having none at all.” Adding, “But the book promises redemption.”

She struggled with chronic pain for most of her life, culminating in a very dark decade both mentally and physically, forcing her to step back from her career. After years of being disregarded, in 2020, she received the diagnosis of Lymes disease.

The book is said to separate practical advice from the patronising and obvious slogans and is all about resisting the urge to ignore or hide your struggles, from others or from yourself. You don’t have to accept them, but you do have to believe in their existence – essentially, she says don’t be so hard on yourself and forget that stiff upper lip, it isn’t helping anyone.

As Miranda begins to learn more about healing her body and mind through the book she begins to mention “The Boy”. After a recent interview on The One Show, the perpetually single Miranda announced that she is now married. With decades of coinciding career success and health struggles, she finally has her happy ending. Such fun.

