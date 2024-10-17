Amazon’s Kindle store sale sees books reduced to just 99p

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



With autumn’s arrival, the prospect of hunkering down may have you thinking about what to add to your seasonal reading list (roaring fire and red wine optional).

When it comes to updating your library with new tomes to get your teeth into – Amazon’s Kindle bookstore’s daily deals section needs to be on your radar. With savings of up to 90 per cent on thrillers, crime capers, memoirs and more, you can download titles for as little as 99p.

From cult novels such as Jilly Coopers’ Rivals (now a Disney+ TV series) to bestselling titles including Jojo Moyes’ The One Plus One, now’s your chance to pick up seven books for the price of one.

To help narrow down your search, we’ve rounded up the books we’ve read and loved, from Jojo Moyes to Elizabeth Day, as well as the ones we’re adding to our library for 2024.

Read more: Best new books to read this winter

‘Magpie’ by Elizabeth Day: £2.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

How to Fail podcast host Elizabeth Day is also an acclaimed author, and her latest novel Magpie might be her best yet. Exploring motherhood, infertility, greed and jealousy, the novel follows Marisa and Jake, a couple trying for a baby. Their happy relationship is tested by the arrival of new lodger Kate, a woman who has no personal boundries (she puts her toothbrush in the master bedroom) and develops an uneasy interest in Jake, as well as the baby they’re trying for. With Jake oblivious to Marisa’s concerns, the domestic noir turns into a psychologically intense drama. Unpredictable and uncomfortable, with plenty of twists, Day’s stylish writing keeps you guessing until the very end.

‘Bright Young Women’ by Jessica Knoll: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Jessica Knoll’s Ted Bundy-inspired novel shifts the attention away from the serial killer and onto the victims. Based on Bundy’s heinous crimes, it follows two women who are searching for justice in the wake of a murder spree. In Tallahassee in 1978, sorority president Pamela comes face to face with the serial killer on the night he murders two of her sorority sisters. With the police struggling to track down the killer, she joins forces with Tina, a woman from Seattle who connects her best friend’s disappearence to the Tallahassee tragedy. Disturbing but thought provoking in its exploration of society’s obsession with serial killers, it puts a contemporary spin on the page-turning genre.

‘The Marriage Portrait’ by Maggie O’Farrell: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Maggie O’Farrell’s latest novel The Marrage Portrait is a sweeping reimagining of a young woman in sixteenth century Italy. Sixteen-year-old Lucrezia, Duchess of Ferrara, must marry Alfonso, ruler of Ferrara, after her older sister suddenly dies. A year into the marriage, the girl is taken to a remote country villa by Alfonso. Soon realising that she is entirely at the mercy of her troubled and eratic husband who has the intention to kill Lucrezia as she has failed to give him a male heir, the narrative goes back in time to see how she ended up at this critical moment. Gripping, suspenseful and moving, it’s vividly imagined.

‘The One Plus One’ by Jojo Moyes: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Hailing from the author of Me Before You, Jojo Moyes’ The One Plus One follows Jane who has two jobs, two kids and never enough money. Enter Ed Nichols, a man who has it all but makes one stupid mistake that costs him everything. When the two meet in a chance encounter, an unexpected love story starts unravelling. Funny and uplifting, it’s a light tome to cosy up on the sofa with this winter.

‘Rivals’ by Jilly Cooper: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Jilly Coopers’ cult hit Rivals has been adapted for Disney + with a starry cast that includes Danny Dyer and David Tennant. If you want to revisit the classic, there’s no better time as it’s just 99p on the Kindle store right now. Set in the Eighties, the book is a satirical look at the affulent elite in their bubble of wealth. From Lord Baddingham who’s desperate to retain his TV franchise to bad boy Rupert Campbell-Black, the divorced Tory Minister for sport, the characters are memorable and hilarious.

