This little-known railcard deal could save you £167 on train travel

Travel costs and train prices are at an all-time high, so I am always looking for ways to save money when booking journeys. Luckily there are several ways to make train and coach fares a little cheaper, with a railcard almost essential now.

It might not be the most glamorous of purchases, but in my opinion, a discounted railcard is a non-negotiable this Black Friday (ie the biggest sales event of the year) – reducing the cost of train travel all year round. A digital railcard can save you up to a third off eligible train journeys over the year, equating to an average of £167.

Luckily for you, I’ve found a Black Friday railcard deal, as well as other ways to help make your overland travel a little more cost-effective going forward. Keep scrolling for the deals you should snap up today.

Best Black Friday railcard deal

Save 25% on railcards at Trip

Trip has been offering some impressive Black Friday deals – it did a flash sale on railcards, which saw them reduced to just £1. Sadly these have now all been snapped up, but you can currently save 25 per cent on Trip railcards over Black Friday weekend.

The discount is available over Cyber Weekend, and you can find savings across all railcards including 16-25 Railcard, 26-30 Railcard, Two Together Railcard, Network Railcard, Family & Friends Railcard, Senior Railcard, and the 16-17 Saver.

There’s 25 per cent off all of the above one-year railcards, saving you £7.50, which were all previously priced at £30. All the featured railcards will save travellers up to a third on train tickets (apart from the 16-17 Saver, which will save users up to 50 per cent on most train tickets).

This deal is only available until 23:59 on 3 December.

Save 15% on National Express for Prime Students

If it’s coach travel savings you’re after, Amazon Prime Student members can save up to 15 per cent on tickets with National Express. Perfect if you’re looking to save some cash on your journey home this Christmas, the Amazon Prime Student discount will save you money on journeys with National Express.

Of course, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime Student first, which will cost £4.49 a month. However, shoppers can save on Amazon Prime this Black Friday. There’s currently a six-month free trial, then a half-price offer for students and 18 to 22-year-olds.

What is a railcard?

National Rail offers several different railcards, which will save you various amounts of money on your journeys depending on the type of card and if you’re eligible. Many cards will have age criteria, for instance, the 16-25, or 26-30 railcard can only be bought and used by those age groups. Alongside these shoppers can also buy Two Together and Senior Railcards.

Available digitally on your phone, these railcards will save you up to a third on train travel, making it cheaper to buy tickets which can save you hundreds of pounds if you travel often.

