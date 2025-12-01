The perfume Princess Diana reportedly wore is 20% off for Black Friday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to perfumes for women, most of us want our signature scent to exude elegance – a word synonymous with the late Princess Diana. As for the fragrance Diana wore, it’s hotly debated among royal correspondents, with speculation about multiple luxury perfumers. However, the name of one scent comes up again and again: Penhaligon’s bluebell.

If ever there were a brand well suited to a princess, it would be Penhaligon’s, especially given its Royal Warrant. And if that wasn’t enough of a tie, the brand’s Highgrove bouquet collection was created in 2022 and inspired by King Charles III‘s private country residence.

As for the bluebell aroma, it’s timelessly sophisticated with a citrus, hyacinth and clove accord. This is among the best perfume Black Friday deals, since the eau de toilette usually costs in the region of £140, you can save 20 per cent with this rare Penhaligon’s Black Friday discount. Scroll on for all the important details, including the code you’ll need at checkout.

If you’ve never caught a whiff of bluebell, the brand’s immersive description does it justice. “Bluebell instantly transports you to British woodland, surrounded by dripping leaves, skin tingling with spring,” according to Penhaligon’s.

While its top notes are inherently citrusy, I’d argue the bluebell eau de toilette belongs in the green fragrance family. Joining the hyacinth florals are notes of cyclamen, jasmine, rose and lily-of-the-valley. Together they make for a (largely) white floral bouquet that lends itself beautifully to daytime wear.

Then again, with the addition of clove and cinnamon, it has a complexity that’s suited to evening spritzes, too. In short? It’s as versatile as it is unique, and effortlessly elegant.

To access this limited-time discount, you’ll need to spend £200 or more and use the code ‘BLACKFRIDAYAFF’ when checking out. As for the additional product you’ll need to shop to hit the £200 threshold, I’d recommend Penhaligon’s quercus. It’s similar to bluebell with an equally fresh and bright aroma. “[It] evokes nostalgic memories of crisp, clear-skied spring days,” I wrote in my guide to the best perfumes for women.

