This Dyson supersonic post-Black Friday deal will save you £100

If there’s one hair tool that tops Christmas wishlists, it’s the Dyson supersonic. Second only to the airwrap in popularity, this high-tech hair dryer is one of the most in-demand beauty buys during the festive season. The Black Friday sales are now over, but we’ve spotted some offers that have stuck, giving you the chance to save £100 on the hair dryer.

The supersonic marked Dyson’s first foray into the beauty world in 2016. Lightweight to prevent arm strain and with a powerful airflow to cut blow-drying time, it’s also impressively quiet while using innovative tech to minimise hair damage. Tick, tick, tick.

But all those snazzy features mean it comes with a premium price tag. Luckily, retailers including John Lewis, Argos, and Sephora are still offering both the original and the newer nural models at reduced prices. A staple in my own hair routine, the supersonic helps me get out the door quicker in the mornings, and its chic design takes pride of place on my dressing table. Sold? Here’s your guide to the best Dyson supersonic deals.

Best post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dyson supersonic deals

Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer: Was £399.99, now £299, Johnlewis.com

A hi-tech upgrade on the OG supersonic, Dyson’s nural hair dryer was launched last year. If you’re new to the supersonic range or in the market for a new hair dryer that will speed up styling times while keeping your scalp and hair healthier, I can attest to this hair tool being well worth the investment. When I reviewed the Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer, I found my locks looked shinier and felt far softer, compared with using other hair dryers. With an excellent attachment for taming fly-aways and a feature that cools down the tool automatically when it’s close to your scalp, the nural ticks a lot of boxes. Now, you can save £100 on the hair dryer, thanks to John Lewis’s Black Friday deal.

Despite being superseded with new models, the original Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer remains an IndyBest favourite. In beauty expert Chloë James’s review of the Dyson supersonic, she said it left her locks “shinier, softer and considerably more manageable throughout the day”. She added that the attachment “creates a gentler airflow that still gets the job done fast”, and left her scalp “irritation-free”.

Dyson supersonic origin hair dryer: Was £299.99, now £189.99, Argos.co.uk

Argos is offering the Dyson supersonic origin hair dryer for its lowest ever price for this Black Friday. The iconic Dyson hairdryer originally retailed for £300, so if you’ve been waiting for a while to make a sizeable investment in your haircare routine, now could be the best time to splurge. IndyBest tester Chloë James reviewed this model when it was first released, and found that it left her hair “shinier, softer and considerably more manageable throughout the day”. She also added: “It’s much quieter than your average dryer, sounding more like white noise than the usual dryer drone.” Whilst it doesn’t provide some of the more specific attachments as other models, such as a diffuser, the supersonic origin remains an impressive dryer that's worth the hype.

Why you can trust IndyBest to cover the best Black Friday deals on the Dyson supersonic

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years. We know that bringing you the best deals isn’t just about finding the best discounts, but finding the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products that we’ve tested and that hail from brands we trust.

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester has covered Black Friday for five years, so she knows a good deal when she sees one. When it comes to Dyson, she’s reviewed everything from the supersonic to the airwrap, so you can rest assured it's a brand she recommends.

