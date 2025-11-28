Get a litre of Baileys for £10 with this Black Friday deal

Whether you’ve already got your Christmas tree up or you’re still covering your ears at the sound of Mariah Carey, preparing for the festive season ahead of time is a wise way to save money. With today being Black Friday, and the deals set to continue all weekend, it’s a good time to buy everything from Christmas gifts to your favourite seasonal tipple.

Even the most stubborn Scrooge can’t resist Baileys Irish cream liqueur. A splash in your hot chocolate, a well-earned nightcap after dinner – however you enjoy it, this velvety beverage is the ultimate Christmas treat. And right now, it’s an absolute steal in the Black Friday sales.

Right now, Morrisons has slashed the price of a one litre bottle down to just £9.97. You’ve got until Sunday to order – here’s what you need to know.

Follow live: All the latest Black Friday 2025 deals and news

Baileys original Irish cream liqueur: Was £22, now £9.97, Morrisons.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Baileys )

A luxurious blend of rich Irish dairy cream, fine Irish whiskey with hints of cocoa and vanilla, it has a signature smooth, velvety flavour. “A crowd-pleaser for a reason, it’s delicious poured on the rocks, into a coffee or hot chocolate or shaken into a cocktail,” said tester Kayleigh Rattle in her round-up of the best cream liqueurs.

Right now, Morrisons has discounted a litre bottle to £9.97, which is a great deal if you’re looking to stock up ahead of Christmas.

Get ready for festive celebrations with our pick of the best supermarket champagnes, handpicked by experts