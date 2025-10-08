There are just a few hours left of Amazon Prime Day, but it’s not too late to nab some last-minute offers. One in particular that has caught my eye is a rare discount on the Loop dream earplugs, now a staple in my sleep routine after putting them to the test in my guide to the best earplugs.

The earbuds first caught my eye on my social media – and I’m pleased to say they’ve lived up to the hype. Over the years, I’d tried plenty of foam, wax and silicone earplugs but struggled to find a comfortable pair. However, this all changed when I tried the Loop dream. I can hardly feel them in my ears while drifting off to sleep, and they stay securely in my ears all night.

Thanks to Loop’s clever design, the buds neatly nestle inside your earlobe, making them a side sleeper’s dream. Importantly, they’re excellent at reducing noise too (though remember even the best earplugs for sleeping won’t block out all sound).

Loop’s dream earplugs have earned their place on my bedside table, and I now don’t travel without them – but there’s no denying that they’re pricey. One pair will normally set you back £44.95, but thanks to a Prime Big Deal Days discount, they have been reduced by 25 per cent to £33.49 (Amazon.co.uk). This is the lowest the earplugs have been at the online retailer, so if you’ve been eyeing these up, now’s a good time to add them to your basket.