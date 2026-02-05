6 places you didn’t know you could spend Nectar Card points

Loyalty schemes are so common nowadays that it’s second nature to scan your QR code at the checkout. With retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Boots offering exclusive lower prices to customers that sign up, the humble loyalty card is no longer just a rewards system – it’s the key to unlocking a cheaper shop overall.

But with the instant benefits we see from using the brands’ Nectar Card, Clubcard or Advantage Card, respectively, it’s easy to forget that we’re collecting points with each and every shop, and that these points can be used towards goodies such as clothes, homeware and more.

At Sainsbury’s, for every £1 you spend in store or online, you’ll usually earn one point. One Nectar point is worth half a penny, so 100 points will give you 50p to spend. You can check your Nectar points balance on the app, online or on your receipt after shopping at the supermarket.

When it comes to spending your Nectar points, you can use them to buy much more than your groceries at Sainsbury’s, as the points are accepted at a range of other brands, too.

Below, I’ve rounded up six brands at which you can spend your Nectar points, so you can nab everything from Habitat homeware to Eurostar trips and more for less.

Argos

Spend and earn Nectar points when you shop at Argos in-store or online. You’ll need to spend a minimum of 500 points per transaction.

To spend Nectar points online, link your Nectar Card to your Argos account by selecting ‘Account’, then ‘Ways to pay’ and adding your Nectar details to your account. To spend in-store, simply have your Nectar Card or app to hand to scan at the till.

British Airways

Before you book your next holiday, remember that you can convert your Nectar points to Avios (a loyalty scheme currency used by airlines), to spend with British Airways. Generally, 400 Nectar points will convert into 250 Avios. The value of your Avios points can vary but, typically, one Avios point tends to be worth 1p.

To convert your Nectar points to Avios, you’ll need a British Airways Club account. Then, just follow the instructions on the Avios website to link your accounts, and you’ll be able to convert between Nectar and Avios.

Nectar Hotels

When you book accommodation through Nectar Hotels, you can use your Nectar Card points towards the cost of your room. If you have enough points, you could even pay for your entire stay. You’ll also earn up to 2,000 points (worth £10) per night of your stay.

There’s a wide range of hotels listed on the website, with locations including London, Manchester, Brussels, Prague and much more. So if you’re planning a trip, it’s worth having a browse to see if you could use your Nectar points towards the cost of your stay.

Eurostar

Planning a trip away? You can use your Nectar points towards the cost of a Eurostar journey and accommodation, with a minimum spend of 2,000 points (worth £10).

First, you’ll need to convert your Nectar points into vouchers on the Nectar app. Then, once you’ve selected your Eurostar journey, you can enter your Nectar voucher code at the checkout.

Tu

You can use and earn Nectar Card points at Tu, Sainsbury’s clothing brand, both in-store and online. You’ll need to spend a minimum of 500 points (worth £2.50).

To spend and earn points online, you’ll need to log in to Tu using an Argos account. Then, go to ‘My account’, then ‘Change my contact details’ and click on the ‘Payment details and Nectar Card page’. Then simply enter the final 11 digits from the front of your Nectar card.

To spend your points in-store, simply scan your app or card at the checkout.

Habitat

Habitat is a Sainsbury’s brand, so, naturally, you can spend and collect Nectar points at the online homeware store.

You’ll need log in to your Argos account or create one, as Habitat and Argos accounts are linked. Then, go to the Argos website, click ‘Account’ and ‘Ways to pay’ to add your Nectar details to your account.

You’ll then be able to choose how many Nectar points you want to spend when you check out, though you’ll need a minimum of 500 points.

