Save on your next MOT with these Kwik Fit discount codes

Whether it's time for your car’s annual MOT, a routine service to keep things ticking over or a new set of tyres to improve grip and fuel efficiency, keeping your car roadworthy can be expensive. Thankfully, there are ways to save money on car maintenance, because Kwik Fit offers discounts throughout the year.

Kwik Fit is one of the UK's largest car servicing and repair companies, with over 600 centres nationwide. It offers everything from MOT testing and car servicing to tyre replacements, brakes, exhausts, and air conditioning services. While prices are generally competitive, a voucher code can make Kwik Fit's services even more affordable.

As well as highlighting the best car servicing deals, The Independent’s team of shopping experts is always hunting down the latest voucher codes, offers and discounts on all sorts of products and services, from tech and home appliances to travel and more. Here you’ll find the best Kwik Fit discount codes to take advantage of today.

Firstly, students and key workers can take advantage of a set of special discounts at Kwik Fit, enjoying savings on the brand’s range of products and services. There’s 15 per cent off servicing and MOTs, plus 10 per cent off air-con recharges, 10 per cent off standalone MOT tests and five per cent off batteries.

Your annual MOT test can be made cheaper with a Kwik Fit voucher too, starting at just £39 when you use our discount code. You can save even more at Kwik Fit when you book your service and MOT at the same time, and flexible payment options let you spread the cost of your bill over several months rather than paying the entire cost up front.

If your tyres are looking a bit tired, Kwik Fit offers a way to replace them for less. You can currently get 15 per cent off Bridgestone and Pirelli tyres when you replace all four, or 10 per cent off Uniroyal and Hankook tyres. Replace just two tyres at Kwik Fit and you can still save up to 10 per cent on your new rubber.

