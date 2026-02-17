25 restaurants where kids can eat for free this half term

It’s officially half term, and if you’re feeling overwhelmed at the prospect of keeping the kids fed and entertained on a budget, we’ve got good news. Whether you’re planning a family meal out or a lunch break during your shopping trip, there are plenty of restaurants where kids can eat for free (or just £1) over the school holidays.

As you may have already guessed, these meals aren’t completely free, as you’ll need to make a purchase (usually an adult's main meal) to qualify in most cases. However, there are still big savings to be made – some of these offers enable you to feed yourself and multiple kids for less than £20.

Each restaurant deal comes with its own terms and conditions, and I would recommend reading these before you book, to avoid disappointment. For the same reason, it's also a good idea to tell the server that you want to claim the ‘kids eat free’ deal as you're being seated.

With 25 restaurant deals included in this roundup, you’re bound to find something to suit even the fussiest of eaters. From Franco Manca to Ikea, read on to find out where your kids can eat for free (or for £1) over the February half term.

Where kids can eat for free or for £1 over the February half term

Free kids’ meal at Frankie and Benny’s

Get a kids’ meal with the purchase of one adult meal at Frankie and Benny’s over half term ( Frankie and Benny's )

Availability: 16-20 February

16-20 February Conditions: Buy an adult main

Buy an adult main What’s included: Free kids’ main, two sides, a drink and dessert

At Frankie and Benny’s, you can get a free kids’ meal – including a main, two sides, a drink and dessert – per adult main that you buy. The offer runs from Monday 16 February to Friday 20 February in England and Wales. In Scotland, the offer is available now until 20 February.

An adult main is usually priced from £12.75, whereas kids’ meals are from £6.80.

Free kids’ meal at Bella Italia

Adult mains from Bella Italia start from around £13.80 ( Bella Italia )

Availability: 16-20 February

16-20 February Conditions: Buy an adult main

Buy an adult main What’s included: Free kids’ starter, main, dessert and drink

Purchase one adult main from Monday 16 February to Friday 20 February and you’ll get a free three-course meal for kids aged between two and 11. Kids’ meals at Bella Italia usually start from £6.79 for one course, whereas adult mains start from around £13.80.

Free kids’ meal at Bill’s

( Bill's )

Availability: 16-20 February

16-20 February Conditions: Buy an adult main

Buy an adult main What’s included: Two free kids’ mains

Up to two kids under the age of 10 can eat for free when you buy an adult main for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Like many of the deals on this list, this is running every weekday of half term: Monday 16 February to Friday 20 February.

Adults can get avocado on sourdough for around £11.25 or a Greek salad for £13.95, so you’re looking at spending about £20 as a group of three, once you add on a service charge.

Free kids’ meal at Banana Tree

( Banana Tree )

Availability: 15-20 February

15-20 February Conditions: Buy an adult main

Buy an adult main What’s included: Free kids’ main meal

At Banana Tree, you can get a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult meal between Sunday 15 February and Friday 20 February. Little ones will be able to choose from ramen, katsu, chicken nuggets, crispy chicken and sweetcorn fritters.

Adult mains are priced from around £15, so your bill could come to less than £20 all in.

Free kids’ meal at Las Iguanas

Kids eat for free year-round at Las Iguanas ( Las Iguanas )

Availability: Year-round

Year-round Conditions: Buy an adult main

Buy an adult main What’s included: Free kids’ main, dessert and drink

Kids can eat for free year-round with the purchase of an adult meal at Las Iguanas but, during half term, you don’t need to download the restaurant’s loyalty app to claim.

They’ll be able to choose two courses, with mains including quesadillas, coconut curry and more. The cheapest main at the restaurant is the rainbow salad for £14, so even with a drink, your bill could come to less than £20.

Free kids’ meal at Bread Street Kitchen

You can find the Gordon Ramsay restaurant in London, Liverpool and Edinburgh ( Gordon Ramsay Restaurants )

Availability: Year-round

Year-round Conditions: Buy two adult courses

Buy two adult courses What’s included: Free kids’ main meal

If you’re taking a family trip to London, Liverpool or Edinburgh this half term, you can head to Bread Street Kitchen to enjoy a free meal for children aged 10 years and under.

You’ll have to order two courses from the main menu, and you’ll get a kids' meal for free. For example, if you choose the bread basket and chickpea and courgette tikka masala, your bill will come to £20.95, with your child’s meal included at no extra cost. Kids can choose from mac and cheese, sausages and mash, meatball pasta or a burger and chips.

Free kids’ meal at Yo! Sushi

You can upgrade to a mini sushi box for £1.45 with the kids eat free deal ( Yo! Sushi )

Availability: 16-20 February

16-20 February Conditions: Spend £10

Spend £10 What’s included: Free kids’ bento box

When you spend £10 at the sushi chain, children aged 12 years or younger will get a bento box (usually £7.50) for free. This deal is available from Monday to Friday throughout the February half term.

The box includes edamame, maki, mixed veg rice with chicken or prawns and a drink. Little sushi fans can also roll their own, if you upgrade to the mini bento box for £1.45. This comes with ready-to-roll rice, seaweed and crunchy veg, as well as everything included in the standard bento box.

Kids eat for £1 at Côte Brasserie

Your kids can tuck into fish goujoins, pasta or smaller versions of the adult courses ( Côte Brasserie )

Availability: 16-20 February

16-20 February Conditions: Download the Côte app and buy one adult main

Download the Côte app and buy one adult main What’s included: Free kids’ two-course meal or breakfast

Visit Côte Brasserie for breakfast, lunch or dinner and buy one adult main to get a £1 meal for kids under 12. You’ll need to claim this deal through the Côte app between Monday 16 February and Friday 20 February.

Little diners can tuck into fish goujons or pasta or, if they have more grown-up tastes, they can try petit versions of some of Côte’s grown-up courses. Adult mains usually cost around £18, whereas adult hot breakfast are around £15.

Kids eat free at Berberè

This London-based pizza chain is running a kids’ eat free offer ( Berberè )

Availability: 16-20 February

16-20 February Conditions: Buy one adult pizza

Buy one adult pizza What’s included: Free kids’ pizza

Spending time in London this half term? Kids under 12 can get a free pizza from the children’s menu with the purchase of one adult pizza at Berberè between Monday 16 February and Friday 20 February.

Signature pizzas include a margherita, napoli with anchovies and olives, and salsiccia with Yorkshire pork sausage and parmigiano reggiano. Adult pizzas are usually priced from around £8.50.

Free kids’ meal at Subway

Get a kids’ Subway meal deal with the purchase of a footlong sub ( Subway )

Availability: 14-20 February

14-20 February Conditions: Buy a footlong sub

Buy a footlong sub What’s included: Free 4in sub, snack and a drink

For a quick eat, you can buy a footlong sub between Saturday 14 February and Friday 20 February to get a free kids’ meal at Subway. Your child will get a 4in mini sub, a snack and a drink.

Free kids’ pizza or pasta at ASK Italian

Your little one will be able to choose between smiley-faced pizza and pasta ( ASK Italian )

Availability: 8-22 February

8-22 February Conditions: Download the ASK Italian app and buy an adult main

Download the ASK Italian app and buy an adult main What’s included: Two free kids’ mains

Download ASK Italian’s rewards app and dine in at ASK Italian from now until Sunday 22 February to get up to two free kids’ meals when you buy one adult main. Your child will be able to choose between the ‘happy face pizza’ and pasta with their choice of sauce.

Free kids’ meal at The Real Greek

This deal runs every Sunday ( The Real Greek )

Availability: Sundays, year-round

Sundays, year-round Conditions: Spend £15

Spend £15 What’s included: Free kids’ main, drink and ice cream

Spend a minimum of £15 when you dine in at The Real Greek on Sundays and you’ll get a free kids’ main, drink and ice cream. Kids can choose from grilled chicken, pork sausage, halloumi and courgette fritters, which they can have in a wrap or on their own. All kids’ meals come with a side of chips and salad.

Free kids’ pizza at Franco Manca

Feed yourself and your child for less than a tenner ( Franco Manca )

Availability: Between Mondays and Thursdays, year-round

Between Mondays and Thursdays, year-round Conditions: Buy an adult main meal

Buy an adult main meal What’s included: Free kids’ pizza

For every full-priced adult main you buy at Franco Manca, you’ll be able to get one kids’ pizza for free – provided that you dine in between Mondays and Thursdays. Even better, this deal is available year-round. An adult main starts from about £7.95, so you could enjoy a meal out for both yourself and your child for less than a tenner with this offer.

Free kids’ meal at Angus Steakhouse

Kids can eat for free daily at Angus Steakhouse ( Angus Steakhouse )

Availability: Year-round (between 12pm and 5pm)

Year-round (between 12pm and 5pm) Conditions: Buy an adult main

Buy an adult main What’s included: Kids’ main

If your child is aged eight and under, they can get a free meal at Angus Steakhouse when you buy one course from the main menu between 12pm and 5pm daily. Adult mains start from about £12.50 for a salad, and from £19.50 for burgers.

Free kids’ meal at Zizzi

Kids can try the restaurant’s new candy floss sundae ( Zizzi )

Availability: 16-20 February

16-20 February Conditions: Sign up to the loyalty scheme and buy one adult main

Sign up to the loyalty scheme and buy one adult main What’s included: Free kids’ starter, main and dessert

Sign up to Zizzi’s loyalty scheme, Zillionaire’s Club, and your kids will get a free three-course dinner when you buy one adult main during the February half term (16-20 February).

Kids will get to choose from Italian favourites such as pizza and pasta, and they can try the restaurant’s new candy floss sundae, too. Adult mains are priced from £13.45.

Free kids’ meal at Brewdog

This offer is available to claim at branches in Wales, Glasgow and Edinburgh ( Brewdog )

Availability: 15-20 February

15-20 February Conditions: Book a table and buy an adult main

Book a table and buy an adult main What’s included: Free kids’ main

Reserve a table at Brewdog and select ‘kids eat free’ as your booking type to get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult’s main meal. This offer is available to claim at branches in Wales, Glasgow and Edinburgh between Sunday 15 and Friday 20 February, but be sure to check for exemptions on Brewdog’s website.

£1 kids’ meal at Slug and Lettuce

Kids will be able to choose from a burger, chicken skewers, pork sausages and more ( Slug and Lettuce )

Availability: 16-22 February

16-22 February Conditions: Buy an adult main

Buy an adult main What’s included: Free kids’ main

You’ll be able to buy a £1 kids’ meal for every adult meal you buy at Slug and Lettuce between Monday 16 February and Sunday 22 February (excluding Saturday). This offer isn’t available at all Slug and Lettuce sites, so it may be worth calling up your local branch to check before you book. Kids will be able to choose from a burger, chicken skewers, pork sausages and more.

£1 kids’ meal at Café Rouge

You’ll need to buy one adult meal to claim this deal ( Café Rouge )

Availability: Year-round (between 12pm and 4pm)

Year-round (between 12pm and 4pm) Conditions: Buy an adult main

Buy an adult main What’s included: Free kids’ main

Kids can eat for free at Café Rouge every day between 12pm and 4pm – even after half term. As always, you’ll need to buy one adult meal to claim. The kids’ menu features fish goujons, chicken crispies, macaroni cheese and more.

Free kids’ meal at Morrisons cafes

A family of four can eat-in at Morrisons for as little as £15 ( Morrisons )

Availability: Year-round

Year-round Conditions: Spend £5

Spend £5 What’s included: Free kids’ main and drink

When you spend £5 or more on an adult’s meal at a Morrisons cafe at any point in the year – not just during the school holidays – you’ll also get a free kids' meal for those under 16 years old. If your child is picky, they can build their own breakfast or main meal, and they’ll get a drink included. Two adult meals with a drink each cost £15 in total, so if you’re a family of four, you can all eat at Morrison’s cafe for just £15.

£1 kids' meal at Asda

Your kids can choose from pasta, chicken nuggets, fish fingers or pizza ( Asda )

Availability: Year-round

Year-round Conditions: None

None What’s included: Free kids’ main

Asda’s £1 cafe meal deal runs year-round, and you won’t need to buy an adult meal or spend a certain amount to use the offer. Kids can choose from pasta with meatballs, chicken nuggets, fish fingers or pizza, and they’ll receive a free piece of fruit with their hot meal. Babies don’t have to miss out either, with the supermarket offering a free Ella’s baby food pouch (for children aged up to 18 months) with any cafe purchase.

95p meal at Ikea

Kids’ meals start from 95p at Ikea’s restaurants ( Ikea )

Availability: Year-round

Year-round Conditions: None

None What’s included: Free kids’ main

If you’re heading to Ikea with your kids in tow, don’t forget to claim your 95p kids’ meal once the shopping is done. Kids will get pasta with tomato sauce, a soft drink and piece of fruit for 95p, and you don’t need to purchase an adult meal to claim this. They can also choose from sausage and mash, or the store’s famous meatballs for £2.50.

£1 kids’ meal at Dobbies garden centre

Kids can enjoy a £1 meal and soft play at Dobbies garden centres ( dobbies kids eat free summer )

Availability: Year-round

Year-round Conditions: Buy an adult main

Buy an adult main What’s included: Free kids’ main

Planning on doing some shopping at Dobbies garden centre? If you happen to visit the restaurant, kids can get a meal for just £1 when you buy a traditional adult breakfast or main course lunch option, both of which start from around £9. Kids can choose from cooked breakfasts, jacket potatoes, fish fingers, pasta and more. Some Dobbies restaurants also have soft play areas, so you can relax while they play.

Free kids’ meal at Premier Inn

( Premier Inn )

Availability: Year-round

Year-round Conditions: Buy an adult breakfast

Buy an adult breakfast What’s included: Free kids’ breakfast

If you’re travelling in the UK over half term and staying in a Premier Inn Hotel, up to two under-16s can enjoy a free breakfast when one adult orders a full breakfast, starting from £10.99. The breakfast includes an unlimited choice of cooked foods (think eggs, bacon, sausages), pastries, cereals and more.

Kids’ breakfast for £1 at Travelodge

The breakfast bill for you and your child could be as little as £11 ( Travelodge )

Availability: Year-round

Year-round Conditions: Buy an adult breakfast

Buy an adult breakfast What’s included: £1 kids’ breakfast

For every full-paying adult, one child will get breakfast for £1 at Travelodge. Adults can get an unlimited breakfast for £9.99, meaning that your bill for yourself and one child could come to just £10.99 before service charges.

Free kids’ meal at Dunelm’s Pausa cafes

( iStock )

Availability: Year-round

Year-round Conditions: Spend £4

Spend £4 What’s included: Free kids’ main, drink and two snacks

If you take a shopping trip to Dunelm this half term and spend £4 at the store’s Pausa cafe, your child will get a main, drink and two snacks for free. Options for kids include jacket potatoes, toasties and beans on toast, with their choice of drink, chocolate or crisps.

