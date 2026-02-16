Dyson’s airwrap id is an ‘excellent, versatile tool’ – and it has £150 off

Since Dyson launched its first hair dryer in 2016, the brand’s beauty tools have been some of the most sought-after on the market. Although the coveted gadgets don’t come cheap, the good news is I’ve found a great offer on the Dyson airwrap id that you can snap up right now.

The Dyson airwrap id is a versatile tool that can both dry and style your hair, and it comes highly recommended by our beauty experts. Using the deal below, you can save £150 on the device, which is the best discount out there right now from a reputable retailer.

You don’t have to take my word for it, either. If you’ve had your eye on a Dyson device (or something else) for a while, and you’re waiting for the price to go down, a top tip is to create an account on PriceRunner and set up alerts for the items you’re interested in. You’ll get an email when your item reaches your target price, meaning you’re far less likely to miss a deal.

This is one of the ways I keep track of the latest bargains for The Independent’s dedicated deals section, helping me to bring you details of top offers such as the discount on Dyson’s airwrap id. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know.

Dyson airwrap id multi-styler and dryer with diffuser: Was £479.99, now £329.99. Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

You can get the Dyson airwrap id for £329.99 right now at Very, which is one of the best offers you can hope for outside of annual sale events. In beauty journalist Elena Chabo’s review of the Dyson airwrap, she called it an “excellent, versatile tool”, noting that the diffuser made setting her natural curls “so much quicker, minimising exposure to heat”. She added: “I’ve never seen the waves with so much definition, volume and bounce – it really brought out the texture without creating any frizz.”

Dyson airwrap id straight and wavy styler with presentation case: Was £479.99, now £399, Johnlewis.co.uk

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Depending on which attachments you’re after, you might prefer to opt for this deal from John Lewis. This Dyson airwrap id set comes with several attachments, namely the brand’s dryer and flyaway smoother, which uses the brand’s Coanda effect – this means two jets of air help smooth flyaways and reduce frizz on already dry or straightened locks.

John Lewis also provides a free two-year guarantee on this product, meaning that you can get a repair or replacement if you find a fault. You do have a legal right for products to be fit for purpose anyway, but warranties like this can make the process of getting the item fixed or replaced much easier.

