How much do you currently pay towards your phone bill? Checking your monthly outgoings is a good first step to meeting your financial goals, and if you are overpaying, it’s worth seeing if you can get a cheap sim-only contract by switching mobile provider.

Opting for a sim-only contract is likely to be the cheapest option if you’ve paid off your phone or you’re looking to buy a new one outright. You’ll need to make sure you’re out of contract, which you can do for free by texting ‘INFO’ to 85075. Your network will text back with the details – if your ‘early termination’ charges are zero, you’re out of contract.

As you’d expect, the amount you’ll pay depends on the amount of data you’re after, so I’ve split this guide up to help you browse based on your specific needs.

There’s just one more thing to note before I dive into the cheap sim-only contracts on offer: though there are tons of mobile networks out there, many of them piggyback off one of the four big carriers: EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone. So if you know you get good signal with one of these networks, check which providers are piggybacking off them, to ensure you get the same coverage.

The best low-data cheap sim-only contracts for January 2026

Spusu, 5GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts: £4.50 a month, Spusu.co.uk

If you don’t need a lot of data but you still want unlimited calls and texts, you can get this Spusu deal for less than £5 a month. Spusu uses EE’s network and enables you to roam for free in the EU.

This is a one-month rolling contract, which gives you the flexibility to cancel your plan with just 30 days’ notice, so you’re free to leave if you’re unhappy with the coverage or your bill goes up.

If you want to save even more, Spusu also offers a sim with 3GB of data and 500 minutes and texts for £3.90 through Uswitch. However, if you think you’re likely to need more data, it’s worth paying the extra 60p for the 5GB sim.

Lebara, 5GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts: £5 a month, Lebara.co.uk

This Lebara sim-only contract comes with the same amount of data, minutes and texts as the deal above, but if you want a sim that uses Vodafone’s network, go with this one. This is also a one-month rolling contract with access to free EU roaming.

The best 10GB to 50GB cheap sim-only contracts

Asda Mobile, 10GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts: £6 a month, Asda.com

This Asda Mobile sim-only deal comes with 10GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts, but it’s a 24-month contract. Personally, I would opt for the deal below to avoid being locked in, but if you’re keen to use Vodafone’s network, this Asda Mobile option is worth considering. Free EU roaming is included, too.

Talkmobile, 20GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts: £7.95 a month, Talkmobile.co.uk

This one-month contract from Talkmobile piggybacks off Vodafone’s network, plus you can use your minutes, texts and data across the EU at no extra cost. Talkmobile is also known to have good customer service.

iD Mobile, 50GB of data, unlimited texts and data: £8 a month, iDMobile.co.uk

This 12-month sim-only contract offers 50GB of data for just £8 a month. iD Mobile uses Three’s network and offers free EU roaming. However, if you think you’re likely to exceed the data usage, check out the deal below.

The best unlimited data cheap sim-only contracts

iD Mobile, unlimited data, texts and minutes: £15 a month, 5G.co.uk

This 12-month sim-only contract from iD Mobile is my top pick if you’re after unlimited data, but it’s only available through third-party websites such as 5G.co.uk. You’ll be able to use your texts, calls and data abroad within the EU at no extra cost. As mentioned above, iD Mobile uses Three’s network.

How to keep your phone number when you switch mobile providers

Changing phone numbers is a faff, so to transfer your existing number to your new provider, simply text ‘PAC’ to 65075. You’ll be sent a code that you can give to your new provider within 30 days to arrange the transfer of your phone number.

Why you can trust me to find the best cheap sim-only mobile contracts

I’m a consumer writer with years of experience finding the best deals and prices. I’ve written extensively about how to save money on your bills, and when featuring cheap sim-only mobile contracts, I’ll only let you know about those hailing from trusted providers.

