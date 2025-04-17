Australian PM contender’s run unravels over climate crisis question

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton is under fire over his stance on the climate crisis following his response during Tuesday’s election debate, where he appeared to be reluctant to acknowledge that his country is affected by it.

In a post-debate interview, Mr Dutton defended himself, saying he accepts that the climate crisis is real and pointed to the Coalition’s net-zero by 2050 target as evidence of the party’s commitment.

“If people are concerned and interested in the topic of climate change and want real action, vote for the Coalition, because we're the only party, through our energy policy, which is capable of delivering lower-cost electricity and gas, reliable energy,” he told ABC News in a post-debate interview.

Australia is set to vote for its next government on 3 May, and Mr Dutton is the main challenger to prime minister Anthony Albanese, leading the opposition Liberal-National Coalition.

His remarks during the second debate between the two prompted backlash from many climate campaigners, as well as from the prime minister.

During the debate hosted by ABC News on Tuesday, moderator David Speers questioned Mr Dutton about the increasing frequency of extreme weather events in his home state of Queensland, which was also recently battered by extreme rainfall from Cyclone Alfred.

When asked if he accepted that Australia is already experiencing the impacts of climate change, Mr Dutton responded, "I think you can see that there's an impact."

However, when pressed further on whether these events are worsening due to the climate crisis, something scientists have stressed, he said: "I'll let scientists and others pass that judgment".

Mr Speers pushed further, questioning: "Really, you're not willing to say this is climate change happening right now?"

Mr Dutton answered: "I don't know, David, because I'm not a scientist and I can't tell you whether the temperature has risen in Thargomindah as a result of climate change or that the water levels are up in Thargomindah's latest flood as a result of climate change."

"I think the honest answer for most people is that they don't know.”

Mr Albanese said his reluctance to acknowledge the scientific consensus on the climate crisis “stunned” him.

"Does he believe in gravity?” he asked in a press conference in Brisbane.

"What else is there that is a scientific fact that he needs assurance of or a science degree, to understand?"

"I would have thought that the science is very clear on climate change.”

open image in gallery Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, shakes hands with Opposition leader Peter Dutton ahead of their TV debate in Sydney, Australia ( AP )

Environmental organisations also voiced concerns over Mr Dutton's comments. The Climate Council said its “outrageous for a senior political leader to be so out of touch”.

“Climate experts are ready and willing to brief Mr Dutton anywhere, anytime,” said Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie.

“In 2025 there is no excuse for someone vying to be Prime Minister not to have educated themselves thoroughly on the science and impacts of the climate crisis.”

The Australian Conservation Foundation also criticised Mr Dutton's stance, describing it as reminiscent of outdated climate denial.

"For Mr Dutton to fall back on the old climate deniers' line – I'm not a scientist – in last night's leaders' debate was deeply disturbing at a time when Australia desperately needs to get serious about tackling the climate crisis.” ACF CEO Kelly O'Shanassy said, according to Mirage News.

Two million homes and businesses are now at moderate to high risk from worsening climate disasters, like floods, coastal erosion and bushfires, data shows.

“Australians are paying $30 billion more in insurance costs than we were a decade ago. People living in vulnerable parts of the country are increasingly finding they can’t insure their homes because it is unaffordable or unavailable,” said Ms McKenzie.

open image in gallery Country Fire Authority personnel watch as smoke billows from an out of control bushfire in the Grampians National park, in Victoria state, Australia, in December ( AP )

With the climate crisis emerging as a key issue for voters – especially in the wake of recent disasters – both parties have taken a contrasting position.

While Mr Dutton has attempted to position the Coalition as the party offering “reliable and affordable” energy, Labor’s approach has focused on scaling up renewables and enshrining stronger emissions cuts through the safeguard mechanism, which the Coalition is considering weakening.

Mr Dutton pledged to review the country’s existing target of cutting emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 and has proposed building nuclear reactors to boost power reliability.

He has also suggested the Coalition would withdraw Australia’s bid to co-host the next UN climate summit, COP31, in 2026 – a joint proposal with Pacific island nations.

Tuvalu’s climate minister, Maina Talia, earlier said Mr Dutton’s stance on climate diplomacy forced them to “question the nature of our friendship” with Australia.