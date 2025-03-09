Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of thousands of people are under a blackout in Queensland, while flood warnings remain in place across New South Wales, after ex-Cyclone Alfred left a trail of destruction along Australia’s east coast.

As of Sunday, approximately 316,540 properties in Queensland were without electricity, with the Gold Coast being the hardest hit with over 112,000 customers affected.

The storm's ferocious winds and torrential rains uprooted trees and damaged power lines, complicating restoration efforts. Energy distributor Energex said their crews were working tirelessly to restore power, but extensive damage means some areas might not see their power resumed for some days.

open image in gallery A boy walks past an uprooted tree in front of the Miami Beach Surf Lifesaving Club in the aftermath of Cyclone Alfred on the Gold Coast on 8 March 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday that the "situation in Queensland and northern New South Wales remains very serious due to flash-flooding and heavy winds".

"Heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and coastal surf impacts are expected to continue over coming days," Albanese said in Canberra, in remarks televised by the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

open image in gallery A tree lies fallen on the beach front following cyclone Alfred on the Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, 8 March 2025 ( AP )

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued fresh flood alerts for parts of southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales as heavy rainfall continued to pose a risk of flash flooding.

Regions like Brisbane, Ipswich, the Sunshine Coast, and Gympie were particularly hit.

Even though the risk of high wind gusts has largely subsided, with the remnants of the storm moving inland, gusts of 90kmph (60mph) were also possible in the state, the bureau said on its website.

"It is now just a weak low as it continues moving further inland through southeast Queensland, bringing lots of rain," said bureau meteorologist Dean Narramore.

open image in gallery A tree lies fallen on the beach front following cyclone Alfred on the Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, 8 March 2025 ( AAP Image )

Emergency services have been stretched thin, responding to numerous incidents across the affected regions. In northern New South Wales, a 61-year-old man was found dead after being swept away by floodwaters near Dorrigo.

A convoy of Australian Defence Force vehicles en route to assist with flood relief in Lismore was involved in a crash, resulting in injuries to several personnel. Emergency services have conducted multiple rescues, many involving individuals attempting to drive through flooded areas.

The severe weather has led to significant disruptions in transportation and public services. Brisbane Airport reopened on Sunday but warned travellers of potential delays due to ongoing weather conditions. Public transport services have been affected, with train services and bus operations resuming but limited in certain areas.

open image in gallery A lifeguard tower is surrounded by heavy seas following Cyclone Alfred on the Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, 8 March 2025 ( AAP Image )

Decisions regarding the reopening of approximately 1,000 Queensland schools closed due to the storm will be made based on safety assessments, state Premier David Crisafulli said.

"Where it's safe to do so, schools will reopen with the exception of the Gold Coast, where there remains some significant damage. Power loss and issues with transport," Mr Crisafulli said in televised comments from Brisbane.

He added: "One thing's remained consistent, and that is the community spirit and the resolve.