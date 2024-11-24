Cop29 secures last minute $300bn climate finance deal as talks saved from collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A last-minute $300billion climate finance deal has been secured at Cop29 after a dramatic day of prolonged negotiations, which saw walkouts by vulnerable nations and protests echoing through the corridors.

Countries agreed to the annual finance target to help poorer countries deal with the impacts of climate change, with rich countries leading the payments, according to a hard fought agreement clinched at the United Nations summit in Azerbaijan on Sunday, which saved the talks from collapse.

It is not near the full amount of $1.3trillion that developing countries were asking for, but it is three times the $100billion a year deal from 2009 that is expiring.

The fresh agreement was criticised by developing nations, who called it insufficient, but UN climate chief Simon Steill hailed it as an insurance policy for humanity.

"It has been a difficult journey, but we've delivered a deal," Mr Steill said after the agreement was finalised.

open image in gallery Activists participated in demonstrations for climate finance at the Cop29 summit ( AP )

"This deal will keep the clean energy boom growing and protect billions of lives. It will help all countries to share in the huge benefits of bold climate action: more jobs, stronger growth, cheaper and cleaner energy for all.

"But like any insurance policy, it only works if the premiums are paid in full and on time."

Fiji delegation chief Biman Prasad said: “Everybody is committed to having an agreement. They are not necessarily happy about everything, but the bottom line is everybody wants a good agreement.”

The COP29 climate conference in the Azerbaijan capital Baku had been due to finish on Friday, but ran into overtime as negotiators from nearly 200 countries struggled to reach consensus on the climate funding plan for the next decade.

At one point delegates from poor and small island nations walked out in frustration over what they called a lack of inclusion, worried that fossil fuel producing countries were seeking to water down aspects of the deal.

An initial proposal of $250bn, drafted by Azerbaijan’s Cop29 presidency on Friday, was denounced by vulnerable countries and campaigners as a “joke” and “insult” to the victims of climate disasters.

open image in gallery The COP29 climate conference in the Azerbaijan capital Baku had been due to finish on Friday, but ran into overtime as negotiators from nearly 200 countries struggled to reach consensus on the climate funding plan for the next decade ( AP )

“We walked out because at the moment, we don’t feel that we are being heard,” said the representative from Samoa.

In the wee hours of Friday, negotiators were wrangling over every word of the text to be able to provide assurance to vulnerable nations of the delivery of the finance they need.

“The rich world has refused to honour their obligations,” Mohamed Adow of Power Shift had told the press outside.

After the deal was formally adopted by consensus, India strongly objected to the agreement.

"I regret to say that this document is nothing more than an optical illusion. This, in our opinion, will not address the enormity of the challenge we all face," Indian delegation representative Chandni Raina told the closing plenary session of the summit.

The fast-emptying corridors of Baku Stadium which were once filled with thousands of people walking around at pavillions and cafes, were just echoed by chants of activists on Saturday who called for a rejection of the proposal.

open image in gallery John Podesta, the US climate envoy, was met with demonstrators shouting ‘shame’ as he walked out of a meeting ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

John Podesta, the US climate envoy, was met with demonstrators shouting “shame” as he walked out of a meeting.

The summit cut to the heart of the debate over financial responsibility of industrialised countries – whose historic use of fossil fuels have caused the bulk of greenhouse gas emissions – to compensate others for worsening damage wrought by climate change.

It also laid bare divisions between wealthy governments constrained by tight domestic budgets and developing nations reeling from costs of storms, floods and droughts.

On Saturday evening, countries also agreed on rules for a global market to buy and sell carbon credits that proponents say could mobilise billions more dollars into new projects to help fight global warming, from reforestation to deployment of clean energy technologies.

Countries are seeking financing to deliver on the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C (2.7F) above pre-industrial levels – beyond which catastrophic climate impacts could occur.

The world is currently on track for as much as 3.1C (5.6F) of warming by the end of this century, according to the 2024 UN Emissions Gap report, with global greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuels use continuing to rise.