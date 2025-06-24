Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Car theft is still a major issue in the UK. According to the DVLA, just under 63,000 cars were reported stolen in 2024, with only 20 per cent of them recovered within the first seven days. New research has revealed where more than half of these stolen cars are ending up.

An investigation from Thatcham Research and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) named the the top five countries for stolen vehicle exports. The Democratic Republic of Congo is the most likely destination for your stolen car to be shipped to, with 38.5 per cent of intercepted cars sent to the African state. That’s followed by the UAE (20.1 per cent), Cyprus (6.7 per cent), Jamaica (5.7 per cent) and Georgia (5.1 per cent).

Although DRC is the destination for most stolen vehicles, it’s thought that many of them head into other African countries. DRC’s central positioning on the African continent, deep seaport and borders with nine countries make it an ideal distribution hub for other markets.

When it comes to the types of vehicles targeted by organised crime gangs in the UK, 52 per cent of the vehicles intercepted by NaVCIS were from premium and luxury manufacturers and 79 per cent of all interceptions were SUVs.

open image in gallery Organised gangs use sophisticated tech to steal cars ( Thatcham )

There are some unexpected reasons for certain countries receiving the most stolen vehicles. Last April’s flooding in the UAE led to a rise in thefts of one popular SUV model, for example. Criminal groups exploited the shortage of official replacement vehicles and spare parts by using stolen ones.

You might guess why Cyprus and Jamaica appear near the top of the stolen car leaderboard. Both countries drive on the left, making UK vehicle specifications and steering wheel positions important. Cyprus also serves as a gateway to Mediterranean markets, while Jamaica's trade has increased due to an imported car tariff boosting profitability.

Georgia is also seen as a potential gateway to Russia, where the withdrawal of an official presence by car makers has led to an increase in demand for vehicles and parts.

Commenting on the investigation, Richard Billyeald, Chief Research and Operations Officer at Thatcham Research, said “the UK has the highest levels of standard security equipment fitted to new vehicles. The result is that the casual theft and joy riding of the 80s and 90s has all but disappeared, with vehicle manufacturers having succeeded in making it very difficult for amateurs to steal modern vehicles.”

“However, the organised criminal gangs that have replaced them are well-funded and sophisticated in their approach, combining specialist electronic equipment with an international logistics network. Raising vehicle security alone will not prevent thefts. We believe that beating these criminals requires cooperation between government agencies, vehicle manufacturers and ourselves to reduce the value of stolen assets and therefore the incentive to steal them.

“Parts scarcity, vehicle desirability, natural disasters and geopolitical events is driving an illegal market in a wide variety of luxury cars, SUVs and pickups, with insurers settling claims worth £640m in 2024.”