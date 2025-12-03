Volvo XC60 review – classy and refined plug-in hybrid is ageing gracefully

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Volvo XC60 represents the best from this well-loved Swedish brand – indeed, it’s Volvo’s best-selling model of all. A mid-size premium SUV, it competes with rivals such as the BMW X3 and Audi Q5. Although it’s not the newest of machines, having been introduced back in 2017, diligent ongoing revisions have helped keep it competitive – as has exterior and interior design that are genuinely timeless.

This was enhanced in 2025 with a well-judged facelift that introduced a ‘criss-cross’ grille design, smoked rear lights, smart new colours and, inside, a large new touchscreen featuring the very latest Volvo user interface.

The Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid range comprises T6 Twin Engine and T8 Twin Engine variants. As their name suggests, they feature a petrol engine and electric motor, along with a high-capacity lithium ion battery mounted in the spine of the car. A few years back, this received a significant boost in size, and its 14.7kWh capacity gives an electric range of 50 miles.

The Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid has no shortage of power. Even the T6 version produces 350hp, with the potent T8 alternative upping this to 455hp. It means both versions have effortless acceleration, if you don’t mind quickly using up the battery power.

The inherently ‘right’ design of the Volvo XC60 means it still stands up as a family machine. It’s supremely comfortable inside, the boot is a decent size – and it’s a well-shaped, usable space too. Factor in Volvo’s famed safety standards, and it’s easy to see why the XC60 remains such an appealing machine.

How we tested

I spent a week with the Volvo XC60, which involved driving it down to Stratford to take part in Ride London. Its relaxed nature helped ease my pre-ride nerves… and its excellent refinement and superb seats helped my post-ride recovery on the long drive back home.

Volvo XC60: From £55,360, volvo.com

open image in gallery The Volvo XC60 still stands up as a family machine – and it’s supremely comfortable inside ( Volvo )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Cultured design, lovely interior, able plug-in hybrid tech

Cultured design, lovely interior, able plug-in hybrid tech Cons: Getting on a bit, premium prices

Volvo XC60 Specs

Price range: £55,360-£69,860

£55,360-£69,860 Battery size: 14.7kWh

14.7kWh Maximum EV range: 50 miles

50 miles Engine: 2.0-litre petrol

2.0-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid’s 14.7kWh battery gives a 50-mile pure electric range, according to the official WLTP assessment. In reality, it won’t be as generous, but owners should easily be able to get more than 30 miles on a full charge, particularly if they mainly drive in town. Sadly, it doesn’t offer DC rapid charging, meaning a full battery top-up takes around three hours using a home wall box.

The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor that I found pleasingly raspy and charismatic. It produces 253hp in the T6 and 310hp in the T8 – and, when you factor in the 143hp electric motor, it gives a system output of 350hp and 455hp respectively. This is good for vibrant 0-62mph performances of 5.7 and 4.9 seconds, respectively; in short, it means all versions of Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid are very potent. A slick-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox adds to the sophistication.

The petrol engine drives the front wheels and the electric motor drives the rear wheels. This means the Volvo XC60 PHEV is all-wheel drive, giving reassuring traction in wintry weather. It’s also another reason for its impressive acceleration.

The Volvo XC60 is a beautifully measured and refined machine to drive. It’s especially so when running in electric mode, but the smooth engine is also hushed. I found it very relaxing and a lovely cruiser, with plentiful power to call upon when the need arises.

It’s not the sharpest through the corners, but it’s still grippy and confident. The measured ride quality makes up for any softness through the bends by being nice and soft – especially so if you choose the optional air suspension. It’s a rather pricey option, but really bolsters the XC60’s luxury aspirations, and is worth choosing if you are able.

open image in gallery Not many cars have boots with upholstery as plush as this one ( Volvo )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Volvo XC60 has a wonderful interior. It exudes premium quality and sports the attention to detail that marks out the most luxurious of cars. This has been enhanced with the 2025 update that includes a choice of rich sustainable fabrics rather than the default leather. Optional laminated ‘double glazed’ side windows add further to the refinement.

Special mention to the seats, too. They are exceptional. Well-shaped, supremely supportive and endlessly adjustable, they rank among the finest seats of any new car on sale. They’re heated too – although, as with the climate control, you’ll have to go into the touchscreen to adjust them. Physical climate controls would be easier.

The Volvo XC60 has decent rear seat space. It isn’t the biggest in the sector – and carrying three rear passengers will be a squeeze – but it’s OK. Again, the second row nice and comfortable, and the premium furnishings make it feel special.

The 483-litre boot is a good size, and the shape is practical. It’s notably well-trimmed too – not many cars have boots with upholstery as plush as this. Fold the rear seats and it expands to 1,410 litres.

open image in gallery Even as standard, a good stereo is a hallmark of the brand ( Volvo )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Volvo has given the XC60’s infotainment system a comprehensive refresh. Rather than being integrated into the dashboard, it’s now a free-standing 11.2-inch touchscreen – which, as before, runs Google’s built-in software. Built on the Android Automotive operating system, this includes Google Maps, Google Assistant voice control and the Google Play store, meaning owners can download additional apps, such as YouTube.

The latest system has enhanced Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware, which Volvo says helps it run twice as fast as before, with 10x faster graphics. I can believe it. The display also has 21 per cent more pixels than before, giving it a particularly crisp and rich appearance. It is complemented by an updated digital driver display, which also displays navigation by Google Maps.

Even as standard, the Volvo XC60 has a good stereo: it’s something of a hallmark of the brand. But, for those with deep pockets, the optional Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity setup is definitely worth going for. Volvo says it “faithfully replicates music just as the artist intended”; I’ve sampled it, and can simply say it’s awesome. The metal speaker grilles on the doors are a work of art too, and a nice reminder of what you’ve paid for.

open image in gallery Choose the top spec model and you won’t get much change from £70k ( Volvo XC60 )

Prices and running costs

The Volvo XC60 has fittingly premium pricing, which starts from over £55k. Choose the top spec model and you won’t get much change from £70k. This is elite level, although not out of kilter when compared to rivals. The Volvo XC60 also has superb retained values – at the time of writing it holds onto more than two-thirds of its original price after three years – which helps lower monthly leasing and PCP car finance rates.

As with most plug-in hybrids, the ability to run for extended distances in pure electric mode will help cut fuel costs. Otherwise though, you can expect premium prices for things such as servicing and car insurance – albeit again, not too far removed from its Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz rivals.

Volvo XC60 rivals

Audi Q5

BMW X3

Range Rover Velar

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Volvo XC60 doesn’t have DC rapid charging. This means fully topping up the battery will take around three hours using a home wall box.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Volvo XC60 is premium-priced, but it has a plentiful amount of equipment as standard to justify this. The 2024 improvements have enhanced its appeal yet further.

Does Volvo replace batteries for free?

The Volvo XC60 T6 and T8 both have an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for the high-voltage battery.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The Volvo XC60 is a fine premium SUV that’s a compelling alternative to models such as the BMW X3 and Audi Q5. It’s not as youthful as its German rivals, but it remains a very able machine that has quality by the bucketload and nicely-enhanced plug-in hybrid tech too.