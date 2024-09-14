Volvo EC40 review: A new lease of life for the rebranded SUV coupe

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Volvo EC40 has found a new lease of life. The renamed Volvo C40 SUV coupe still looks modern and still cuts a dash, thanks to its rakish rear roofline. By positioning it above the fresh new EX30 small SUV, and alongside the similarly-renamed EX40 family SUV (all these names do get confusing, don’t they), Volvo has renewed interest in what remains an excellent car.

While it is available with a range of different battery sizes and electric motor outputs, the Volvo EC40 performs well no matter what configuration you choose. It is a lovely car to drive, and the real-world range is pretty impressive – even in top-spec Twin Motor guise.

The Volvo EC40 also has a welcoming interior that’s a pleasure to sit in. The cutting-edge Google-based infotainment system is packed with features, and over-the-air updates mean it’s constantly kept up-to-date. Super-comfortable seats and excellent refinement add to the appeal.

Sure, if you need ultimate practicality, go for the Volvo EX40 SUV. But if you can trade a bit of boot space for undeniable extra style, the Volvo EC40 remains a compelling EV to consider. Take a test drive, and we promise you’ll be impressed.

How we tested

We spent several days driving the new Volvo EC40, before driving it back to Volvo’s Marlow HQ for a full briefing by a Volvo expert to answer our questions. This was a great refresh, given all the time we’ve spent over the years with the Volvo C40 – which this car used to be known as.

Volvo EC40: From £50,487, Volvocars.com

The twin motor Volvo EC40 has a bigger 82kWh battery and a 240 mile range ( Volvo )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Successful refresh, nice to drive and sit in, Google-based infotainment

Successful refresh, nice to drive and sit in, Google-based infotainment Cons: Not quite as practical as the Volvo EX40, a bit pricey

Not quite as practical as the Volvo EX40, a bit pricey Price range: £50,487 to £58,805

£50,487 to £58,805 Battery size: 69kWh – 82kWh

69kWh – 82kWh Maximum claimed range: 340 miles

340 miles Miles per kWh: 3.5

3.5 Maximum charging rate: 180kW-205kW

180kW-205kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.93

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Volvo EC40 is available with three different sizes of battery. The Single Motor has a 69kWh battery, while the Single Motor Extended Range sees it grow to 78kWh. The Twin Motor has an even bigger 82kWh battery.

What does this mean for range? Well, the Single Motor has a range of up to 300 miles, which the Single Motor Extended Range, ahem, extends to 346 miles – the best range of any Volvo EC40 variant. Mind you, the Twin Motor isn’t far behind, with a range of 340 miles.

Power outputs vary across all three models too. The rear-wheel drive Single Motor produces 238PS, which the Single Motor Extended Range raises to 252PS, presumably to offset the extra weight of the battery; both accelerate from 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds. The Twin Motor is the real live wire, with a crazy 408PS delivered to all four wheels aiding 0-62mph performance in just 4.7 seconds.

All Volvo EC40 drive really nicely, with a friendly and engaging feel behind the wheel. They ride well, the steering is confident and handling is positive, so long as you’re not expecting a sports car. It’s a genuinely pleasant and cheerful car to drive, one that combines the maturity of a large Volvo with the spirit of a smaller and more approachable car.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Volvo EC40 has a well-built interior that’s infused with plenty of Scandi cool. It is welcoming without being over-designed, and all the basics are absolutely spot-on – from the driving position, to the control layout, to the visibility. It feels safe and commanding to sit in, and it’s very straightforward to use.

Front seat access is superb, and there’s loads of headroom and legroom. The rear seats are practical too, and thoughtful design touches abound, from the plentiful space under the front seats for feet, to the large flock-lined door bins that seem to swallow endless road trip sweets and drinks.

Boot space could be better, though. The Volvo EC40 has a notably smaller boot than its sister car, the EX40, due to that sloping roofline. The 413-litre space is not much larger than a regular Volkswagen Golf, although the space is still well-shaped and easy to load. Folding the rear seats is straightforward, too. You can store charging cables in the front boot, or ‘frunk’, which also helps make life easier.

The Volvo EC40 uses Google’s software on board ( Volvo )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Like all Volvos, the EC40 has Google-based infotainment. The ‘Google Built-In’ tech includes Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play store – which allows owners to download apps such as Spotify and YouTube. It’s a really clever setup: once you sign in with your Google account, access to the full ecosystem is seamless, from favourite destinations in Google Maps, to communicating with your Google devices at home. Volvo throws in a free four-year subscription to the various services for all new car buyers.

As standard, Volvo fits an eight-speaker stereo, delivering 250W of output. Volvo stereos are always impressive, so even this entry-level setup sounds good. But those who want even better sound should choose the Harman Kardon 13-speaker premium sound system, with 600W and a subwoofer in the boot. Fitted to EC40 Ultra spec, it delivers superb sound, and the overall refinement of the EC40 means it can be fully enjoyed.

Other technological highlights include the panoramic glass roof fitted to all Volvo EC40, the clever pixel LED headlights that come with Ultra trim, and a comprehensive safety assist package that looks after those onboard without being quite as intrusive and annoying as some other such systems.

Prices and running costs

Volvo has realigned prices, meaning the EC40 costs exactly the same as the more practical EX40 SUV alternative. Even so, those prices are a little higher than some of the competition – the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron line-up, for example, opens from around £1,200 less. It has a larger battery as standard too, with 30 more miles of range.

Running costs should be comparable to premium electric coupe SUV rivals. Insurance ratings start from group 37, significantly lower than a basic Tesla Model 3, and Volvo’s strong retailed values should help keep monthly PCP and lease payments relatively affordable.

The Volvo EC40 sacrifices some boot space for style ( Volvo )

Volvo EC40 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Volvo EC40 will charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in as little as 28 minutes, using a suitably high-speed charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

This is a premium car, so has premium pricing, but price parity with the Volvo EX40 helps add appeal to the EC40.

Do Volvo replace batteries for free?

Volvo will replace EV batteries for free up to eight year or 100,000 miles.

The verdict: Volvo EC40

The Volvo EC40 remains a great electric car. It’s been renamed, but all that’s good about it remains. Ultimately, the Volvo EX40 is more practical, but if you don’t mind trading a bit of boot space, the EC40’s extra aerodynamic efficiency and sleeker lines are still well worth a look.