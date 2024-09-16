SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Vauxhall Astra Electric aims to be an accessible first electric car for those familiar with the long-running family hatchback line. It’s visually identical, apart from the green strips on the registration plate, to encourage people to directly compare it with the regular petrol alternative.

The Vauxhall Astra Electric is more expensive than a petrol Astra, but Vauxhall has honed it to be particularly impressive in terms of efficiency. All electric cars save money on running costs, but the Astra Electric should prove especially good here.

It’s a good car to drive, too, with all of the regular Astra’s Germanic-feeling sophistication. We like the high-tech infotainment and Vauxhall’s top-notch seats, too. A little more range would be nice, as would a faster DC rapid charge speed, but overall the Vauxhall Astra Electric is a compelling package – particularly the great-value Griffin edition, which is definitely the one to have.

How we tested

I drove one of the very first Vauxhall Astra Electric hatchbacks in the country. I packed as many miles as I could into two days and found every single one effortless.

Vauxhall Astra Electric: From £34,995, Vauxhall.co.uk

The Vauxhall Astra Electric’s relatively small 54kWh battery offers up to 260 miles of range. ( Vauxhall )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Good efficiency, sophisticated drive, great-value Griffin model

Good efficiency, sophisticated drive, great-value Griffin model Cons: Some prices are a big jump over a petrol Astra, range could usefully be longer

Some prices are a big jump over a petrol Astra, range could usefully be longer Price range: £34,995 to £43,260

£34,995 to £43,260 Battery size: 54kWh

54kWh Maximum claimed range: 260 miles

260 miles Miles per kWh: 4.2

4.2 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

100kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.64

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Vauxhall Astra Electric has a single 54kWh battery. This is a newer design from parent company Stellantis, and it is more efficient than the older 50kWh battery that features in some other Vauxhall’s, delivering 4.2 miles for every kWh of electricity.

The Vauxhall Astra Electric has a range of up to 260 miles. Higher-mileage drivers may wish it were a little greater, but we think it’s a decent balance. The bigger challenge for them may be the middling 100kW DC rapid charging speed. A faster 150kW speed would help overcome any niggling long-distance doubts.

A 156PS power output gives 0-62mph performance in 9.2 seconds. This is adequate, and it feels stronger thanks to the punchy shove of the electric motor. The Vauxhall Astra Electric drives nicely, with a really stable and well-planted feel, while the ride is decent and there’s minimal roll through corners. It’s a great long-distance cruiser.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Vauxhall Astra Electric’s interior is designed around two 10.0-inch screens, called the Vauxhall PurePanel. It looks futuristic, even more so on GS and Ultimate models, with the screens covered by a single piece of glass. Pleasingly, Vauxhall has retained an array of clearly labelled buttons, helping make it easy to use.

Some of the plastics are a bit hard – the unyielding door trims in particular – but build quality is good and the steering wheel is nice to hold. Vauxhall also fits excellent seats, particularly those in the GS, which are rated by the German ‘campaign for better backs’, or AGR. Meanwhile, Griffin models and above get a front centre arm rest, plus heated seats and steering wheel.

Space in the rear could be better. It’s okay for children, but tighter for adults. Boot space is also down on the regular petrol-powered Vauxhall Astra, falling from 422 litres to 352 litres. This makes it little larger than a roomy supermini. There’s no front boot, or ‘frunk’, to tuck the charging cables away, either.

It’s also worth noting that there is a Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric estate car version. This has a more practical boot, and the longer wheelbase gives more rear legroom.

The Vauxhall Astra Electric’s build quality is good and the steering wheel is nice to hold. ( Vauxhall )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The latest Vauxhall infotainment system is a big step on from earlier setups. It’s based on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon technology, which means it’s fast, responsive and feature-packed. It’s also highly configurable, with owners able to customise it via widgets. The idea is to offer the same sort of customisation you get with a smartphone. The natural voice recognition is a bit more hit and miss, though.

Sat nav is standard, as are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Griffin models and above have a wireless smartphone charger to help you make the most of this wire-free convenience.

All Vauxhall Astra Electrics share the same six-speaker stereo. A premium hi-fi upgrade with eight speakers is available on the Ultimate, but oddly not on the Astra EV. Sound quality of the standard system is still decent, though.

Prices and running costs

The core Vauxhall Astra Electric range – Design, GS and Ultimate – looks a bit expensive. The Design starts from £37,795, and Ultimate is over £43,000. The value-leading Vauxhall Astra Electric Griffin is much more like it, with a price tag of £34,995. You even get extra features over and above the Design.

The Vauxhall Astra Electric should deliver low running costs. It is very efficient, delivering more than four miles for every kWh of electricity, and lengthy 16,000-mile or two-year service intervals keep maintenance costs down. Even insurance is reasonable, with it falling into a group 26 rating.

A middle 100kW charging capability is standard on the Vauxhall Astra Electric, taking it from 20-80 per cent in 26 minutes. ( Vauxhall )

Vauxhall Astra Electric rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Vauxhall Astra Electric has a 100kW DC rapid charge speed, taking it from 20-80 per cent in 26 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The core Vauxhall Astra Electric models are a bit expensive, given the range – but the special Griffin version, at just £34,995, offers standout value by class standards.

Does Vauxhall replace batteries for free?

As well as the regular three-year new car warranty, the Vauxhall Astra Electric has an eight-year battery warranty.

The verdict: Vauxhall Astra Electric

I think the latest Vauxhall Astra is a really cool-looking car, and it’s at its best in Astra Electric guise. It performs effortlessly and the efficiency is great, while the bargain Griffin model helps make this money-saving EV even more accessible.