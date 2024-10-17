Peugeot e-Rifter review: Practical and affordable electric family MPV

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The Peugeot e-Rifter may be based on a van, but you’d be hard pushed to realise it at first glance – particularly with this restyled version, which comes complete with ‘three-claw’ daytime running lights that ape those used by Peugeot’s racer at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. There’s plenty of cool SUV-like lower body cladding, adding protection as well as the cool factor.

This is a really well-priced EV, given the sheer amount of space on offer. Inside, it is vast – you can even get an extended version with three rows of seats, giving genuine seven-seater capacity. The interior trim isn’t the plushest, but it’s all robust enough, and the high seating position gives the confidence of an SUV.

The battery gives an official range of just under 200 miles. If you mainly use it around town, this will be fine, particularly if you can keep it topped up by plugging in when you park up. Where you might struggle more is on longer trips, where that boxy shape starts to work against the Peugeot e-Rifter.

How we tested

I did what any self-respecting family man would do when spending a week with a Peugeot e-Rifter – I threw it into the school run, shopping trips, visits to the family and plenty more. I also took a trip on the motorway to see what its boxy shape would mean for the high-speed range.

Peugeot e-Rifter: From £32,230, Peugeot.co.uk

open image in gallery The Peugeot e-Rifter has a range of up to 199 miles, but this can drop significantly at higher speeds. ( Peugeot )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Supremely practical, sheer ruggedness, smart new redesigned appearance

Supremely practical, sheer ruggedness, smart new redesigned appearance Cons: Range takes a hit at higher speeds, might be too utilitarian for some

Range takes a hit at higher speeds, might be too utilitarian for some Price range: £32,230 to £35,925

£32,230 to £35,925 Battery size: 50kWh

50kWh Maximum claimed range: 199 miles

199 miles Miles per kWh: 3.9

3.9 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

100kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.72

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Peugeot e-Rifter continues to use the brand’s 50kWh battery, rather than its newer and more efficient 54kWh design. This gives an official range of 199 miles. If you drive it more steadily in town, making use of brake energy regeneration, you’ll be able to get near to this, and maybe even exceed it. However, it will drop away notably once you’re on the motorway, as the somewhat unaerodynamic shape means more energy is needed to overcome it.

The Peugeot e-Rifter can use 100kW DC rapid chargers. This isn’t the fastest rate around, but it still give a charge from 0 to 80 per cent in just under 40 minutes.

With 136PS, it isn’t the most powerful of EVs, either. Don’t expect the sort of electrifying acceleration you get in a Tesla. However, because electric motors give out plenty of pulling power, it means they should be able to cope just fine with a fully-laden Peugeot e-Rifter.

Besides, this is a model that’s set up for comfort, not to be thrown at high speed through corners. It will roll a bit more than a regular SUV through the bends, and it can get floaty on undulating roads. The pay-off is a very agreeable ride quality, which becomes even more impressive as roads get rougher.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Interior practicality is the true ace card of the Peugeot e-Rifter. It feels truly cavernous inside, with an extra-tall roof that gives a sense of vast space. There’s even enough room in the roof to include fancy aircraft-style overhead stowage compartments, along with overhead glass roof panels. The flat sides mean it feels wide too, with lots of space between the front seats.

Those inside sit up high, on firm and supportive seats. The driver has a commanding feel, as the dashboard has a substantial, flowing shape, plus Peugeot’s ultra-small steering wheel, with the instruments viewed above it. Stowage slots abound, making it child’s play to lose your house keys.

open image in gallery Inside, the Peugeot e-Rifter offers a commanding driving position and plenty of storage space. ( Peugeot )

It’s child’s play to get into the rear as well, thanks to the standard sliding rear doors. With the tall roof, they give step-in access. They too are mounted high and, with the abundance of leg and headroom on offer, it makes for a surprisingly comfortable experience, particularly in GT models, which get three individuals seats as standard. The electric motor means near-limo-like refinement too.

It's worth noting that there are two lengths of Peugeot e-Rifter, standard (or ‘S’) and long (‘L’). The difference is a longer wheelbase, and extra overhang behind the rear wheels of ‘L’ models. They are also available with an extra row of seats, for seven-seat capacity.

All Peugeot e-Rifter have an enormous boot, with a really low loading lip. The tailgate is awkward – because it’s so huge, you need to leave plenty of space behind to open it – but it really does reveal van-like space. Even the standard model has a huge 775-litre space, even with the rear seats in place. Remove them, and it expands to over 3,000 litres. The long-wheelbase version is bigger still.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Peugeot e-Rifter has a 10.0-inch HD touchscreen in the dashboard, with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It has built-in 4G for an array of connected services, and even an ‘OK Peugeot’ intelligent voice assistant.

Via the Peugeot app, owners can remotely monitor battery charge, and even control charging to take advantage of cheap off-peak rates. More routinely, they can also check they’ve locked it, and where they’ve left it in a big car park.

Sound system technology isn’t high on the priority list for the Peugeot e-Rifter, though. The Allure model only gets a two-speaker stereo, with two tweeters. This is upgraded in the GT… to a four-speaker stereo, again with two tweeters. A premium sound upgrade is, perhaps not surprisingly, unavailable.

The Peugeot e-Rifter has lots of standard safety assist technology, although some will be frustrated to find this facelifted model has replaced the old lane departure warning system with a more intrusive lane keeping assist function.

Prices and running costs

The Peugeot e-Rifter is very affordable, giving loads of electric car for your money. The standard Allure is £32,230, but GT grade is a worthwhile £2,795 upgrade, because it includes extra styling features including alloy wheels, plus the more comfortable rear seats.

The efficiency of the Peugeot e-Rifter will depend on where you drive it. This is a car that performs better in town than it does on the motorway. You may have to stop more often and, if you use the 100kW rapid charge functionality, this will cost you more than charging at home. It’s robust design means it should be cheap to insure and repair.

open image in gallery With sliding rear doors and a low loading lip, the Peugeot e-Rifter is easy to access. ( Peugeot )

Peugeot e-Rifter rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Peugeot e-Rifter can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 38 minutes, using a 100kW DC rapid charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Peugeot e-Rifter prices are very competitive, starting from just over £32,000. Given how much space you get for your money, and the fact it is an EV with an official range of nearly 200 miles, this really does impress.

Does Peugeot replace batteries for free?

Peugeot gives a battery warranty of up to eight years or 100,000 miles. This guarantees the battery will have at least 70 per cent charge, or it will be replaced for free.

The verdict: Peugeot e-Rifter

The Peugeot e-Rifter is one of the most practical and affordable new EVs out there – a winning combination. The interior is intelligently designed, with acres of space, and I love some of the thoughtful touches Peugeot has fitted. The range does take a hit when you go beyond the city limits, though.