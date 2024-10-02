New Peugeot e-408 revealed – a fastback EV with ChatGPT on board

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Peugeot has revealed an all-electric version of its 408 fastback model, completing the company’s 12-vehicle EV line-up.

The 408 was launched in 2022 as a plug-in hybrid, with a hybrid and petrol version also joining the range. However, the 408’s E-EMP3 (efficient modular platform) architecture was always built with full electrification in mind.

The 408 shares its platform technology with the slightly smaller Peugeot 308, yet the longer wheelbase of the 408 means a bigger 58.2 kWh battery can sit between the front and rear wheels. That said, Peugeot’s quoted 281 mile maximum range for the e-408 is some way short of the 300 mile plus range of rivals like the Tesla Model 3.

A standard heat pump helps to improve efficiency in cold weather, while fast charging at up to 120kW means the battery can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes; 62 miles of range can be added in just over ten minutes.

We don’t have performance figures yet for the e-408, but we do know that the electric motor powers the front wheels with 210bhp of power and 345NM of torque.

open image in gallery Like other Peugeots, the e-408 design includes abstract feline references throughout. ( Peugeot )

None of the 408’s sleek bodywork has been changed in the transformation to e-408, although the underbody has been tweaked with an aerodynamic, flat floor said to boost efficiency. Peugeot claims a 4.1m/kWh figure.

The 408 gets plenty of feline references in its design, with the slim LED headlights featuring two downward LED strips that are supposed to represent fangs. The rear LED lights represent three claws – like on other Peugeots – while the rear shoulders above the wheel arches mimic cat ears (or so claims Peugeot’s design team, we can’t quite see it).

Inside, Peugeot’s i-Cockpit features a small, sporty steering wheel that’s set low. The 10in digital instrument cluster with its 3D graphics are set higher at eye level. Another 10in screen takes care of driver information, while there are also customisable i-Toggle switches beneath the screen for fast access to major controls or your favourite radio station.

System updates come over the air, while the in-car navigation will plan routes to optimise range and help find chargers en route. You also have the choice of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, while the premium ‘focal’ audio system has been developed specially for the e-408. Voice control, operated by saying ‘okay Peugeot’, uses ChatGPT to provide tourist information or even generate an on-board quiz for passengers.

open image in gallery The Peugeot e-408 uses ChatGPT for local information, or for generating quizzes on long drives. ( Peugeot )

As with the other 408 models, the interior quality is good, with both Allure and GT models getting heated seats and a heated steering wheel. There’s also decent legroom in the back, although headroom is a little tight. At 471 litres, the boot isn’t the most generous.

Peugeot promises low service and maintenance costs for the e-408 with a service programme every two years or 15,000 miles. As with all Peugeot electric models, if that service schedule is carried out at Peugeot dealers you’ll extend the warranty on the electric motor, charger, transmission, main electrical and mechanical components to eight years or 100,000 miles. The battery also gets the same eight-year coverage.

Prices for the new e-408 should be announced later this month, but we expect the Allure models to start at around £40,000.