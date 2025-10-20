In a little over a year, Omoda already has the Omoda 5 and Omoda 9 SUVs on sale in the UK, with the Omoda 7 set to slot in between them in a matter of months.

Now the Chinese newcomer has revealed what could be set to become its biggest seller yet, the Omoda 4, and it’s due here next year.

The Juke-sized Omoda 4 gets a whole new look for Omoda. Called ‘Cyber Mecha’, the futuristic design language is based around the Japanese mecha genre of anime, manga and video games featuring giant robot characters.

Omoda says the 4 takes a “future-focused look at what the younger generation needs from their car” being inspired by “outer space”. The mix of sharp, angular lines at the front and along the sides are added to with super-slim ‘O-Universe’ lighting at the front with a lightning bolt-shaped LED daytime running light flowing into the bonnet with larger headlamp units hidden away in the darker, but no less angular, grille section underneath.

open image in gallery The sci-fi-inspired interior of the Omoda 4 features a Lamborghini style flip switch for the starter button ( Omoda )

The angular theme continues at the back with a thin rear light strip folding deep into the rear haunches of the car pointing towards the rear wheels.

Inside, Omoda has taken a leaf out of Lamborghini’s book with a starter button hidden under a red-cage that must be flipped up before starting the car – just like in the Lamborghini Urus. It’s all part of a spaceship-inspired cabin that also features diamond-shaped buttons either side of the centre console, a large portrait-orientated centre screen powered by a Snapdragon chip, and a smaller digital display in front of the driver. The first images of the inside of the Omoda 4 also reveal more typical features like a ventilated wireless charging mat and a couple of decent-sized cupholders.

Commenting on the sci-fi inspiration, Omoda’s Design Director Richard Koo said “consumers will pay for sci-fi style, but they won’t tolerate form over function. Omoda 4’s dynamic contours not only reflect cutting-edge aesthetics but also resonate with the passionate mindset of the younger generation. Omoda 4’s audience is a new generation of lifestyle adventurers who dare to break norms. True innovation requires courage, and that courage comes from deep insights into users.”

To follow on from the gaming theme, Omoda says it will use its owners and fans to become ‘co-creation ambassadors’ as part of the launch project, feeding back information to the global development teams to make the car work better for real-world drivers.

Although there’s no word yet on the power sources or the platform the Omoda 4 will use, it will feature electrification of some sort, with the brand saying the new model will be part of its expanding range of combustion-engined and new energy (electrified) vehicles. There’s also little clue to an actual on-sale date other than confirmation that the car will be in Omoda showrooms sometime in 2026.